LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Henley

LifeLine Animal Project is an Atlanta-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit.It remains the largest animal welfare organization in Georgia.It manages the Fulton and DeKalb County animal shelters.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
He’s a house trained canine with a lot of love to give

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.

The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb Country’s animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.

“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”

Henley is looking for his forever home

A 2 year old, 72-pound male, Henley is a loveable handful.

“Henley has grown in size and maturity since coming into our home for foster care and training,” Henley’s caretaker said on adopets.com, “He is now just over a year old and almost 75lbs! I am fairly certain 70 of those pounds are pure love (the other five might be pure adrenaline!)”

“Henley is very much a ‘rough and tumble’ dog by nature,” they said. “We often refer to him as our little rugger because every activity with him is like a full contact game of rugby. He loves to swing his rope toys against anything that stands still and gives hugs by shoulder-checking our legs at top speed.”

The adoption fee for Henly is $85. Since he is currently in foster care, he can’t be found at the shelter at this time. But, he his still looking for a home.

Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Mystery surrounds attack of new father on popular Roswell walking trail

