Letitia Wright posts moving tribute to on-screen brother Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright posted on Instagram a moving tribute to her on-screen brother Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday after a four-year bout of colon cancer.
Wright, who played Shuri, the younger sister of Boseman’s T’Challa in “Black Panther,” said in 2018 she knew Boseman would play her brother even before she met him.
“It was easy, and I’ll tell you why. I feel like it was ordained,” Wright told Variety. “I really, really feel like this is just a God thing. Even before I met him, I knew that he was going to play my brother. I just knew that we would connect because of the type of actor he is as well. He’s a person of the spirit, a like soul. Very grounded, down-to-earth, humble. I knew that when I met him, I wasn’t going to try and impress him, to force a friendship. I was just going to vibe and see if we connect on a soul level, and we did. And even in our first scene together, it was kind of like we’ve always been brother and sister.”
Wright’s tribute just days after Boseman’s death is a nearly six minute video, during which she reflects not only on the actor, but also on the morning she learned of his death. It is captioned, “For my brother.”
“It is written, there is nothing new under the sun. But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine,” she begins. “Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep.
“I didn’t know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed.
“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”
As she continues, Wright talks about meeting Boseman for the first time.
“And I’ll never forget the day that I met you. Before I got on the plane for L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you are my brother, and I am to love you as such. And I always did. And I always will.”
Tributes to Boseman — both as an actor and as a humanitarian — have been flooding not only social media but also television, with ABC airing “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday, followed by a “20/20″ special dedicated to Boseman’s legacy. And AMC Theatres just announced it will show “42,” in which Boseman portrays MLB icon Jackie Robinson, this weekend.