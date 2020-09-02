Letitia Wright posts moving tribute to on-screen brother Chadwick Boseman

“It is written, there is nothing new under the sun. But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine,” she begins. “Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep.

“I didn’t know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed.

“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”

As she continues, Wright talks about meeting Boseman for the first time.

“And I’ll never forget the day that I met you. Before I got on the plane for L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you are my brother, and I am to love you as such. And I always did. And I always will.”

Tributes to Boseman — both as an actor and as a humanitarian — have been flooding not only social media but also television, with ABC airing “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday, followed by a “20/20″ special dedicated to Boseman’s legacy. And AMC Theatres just announced it will show “42,” in which Boseman portrays MLB icon Jackie Robinson, this weekend.