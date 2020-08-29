Fans, co-stars mourn Chadwick Boseman on social media

He was born in South Carolina and went on the break the color barrier in Major League Baseball, become the Godfather of Soul and reign as king of Wakanda. Chadwick Boseman, who starred as Jackie Robinson, James Brown and the Black Panther in movies, died Friday from colon cancer. He was 43.
Fans and co-stars were quick to both mourn and praise the actor.
Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QNvzuZgAbe— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) August 29, 2020
We never know what people are enduring. Humans...we are wonders.— Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 29, 2020
Thank you, Chadwick, for gifting us with your greatness in the midst of a painful struggle. #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/YDLOLHxop6
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020
Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020
Rest well. #ChadwickBoseman 👑 pic.twitter.com/44YJEC3maR— The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) August 29, 2020
Wakanda won't be the same, Chadwick Boseman. We miss you already. #CancerSucks #RIP pic.twitter.com/M7bTjMYMtA— Dragon Con is going virtual for 2020! (@DragonCon) August 29, 2020
He did all this while he was himself suffering from cancer. A true king! Rest In Peace "Chadwick Boseman" pic.twitter.com/CodezOr640— Mohamad Safa #BLM (@mhdksafa) August 29, 2020
Saddened by the death of Chadwick Boseman, he was a super actor and good guy. We did this forum together on his portrayal of James Brown in the movie “Get on Up”. He will be missed. #RIPChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/XxrpYMlmue— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman played Jackie Robinson in "42" and passed away on the day MLB honors Robinson's legacy. https://t.co/Ch42gvTrHz— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) August 29, 2020
Rest in Power @chadwickboseman. You’re an ancestor now. pic.twitter.com/ssZE7ljKU8— HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) August 29, 2020
Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh— Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020
I’m very sad about the passing of @chadwickboseman he played catch with my son and made him feel so awesome! This year sucks !! pic.twitter.com/EGXGySHyCV— Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) August 29, 2020
#WakandaForever— ♛ Asjad Khan ♛ (@AsjadKhann) August 29, 2020
I rarely post celebrities passing but this guy was phenomenal. A true King and a warrior. Rest Well Chadwick Boseman#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/g8w83CaIoQ
Rest in peace Chadwick Boseman.... I have watched my babies at school look up to you with bright eyes and draw pictures of you ... they loved you and your power and glory... how sad this is but how blessed they were to have had the joy of Black Panther in their childhood ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Z6wxdBewgO— MsFarrarSLATER (@farrar_ms) August 29, 2020
T'Challa in Black Panther— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 29, 2020
Jackie Robinson in 42
James Brown in Get on Up
Thurgood Marshall in Marshall
Iconic figures. Iconic roles.
RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/Mjt68cLXWI