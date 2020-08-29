X

Fans, co-stars mourn Chadwick Boseman on social media

Actor Chadwick Boseman dies

Life | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The star of Atlanta-filmed ’Black Panther’ died from cancer Friday at age 43

He was born in South Carolina and went on the break the color barrier in Major League Baseball, become the Godfather of Soul and reign as king of Wakanda. Chadwick Boseman, who starred as Jackie Robinson, James Brown and the Black Panther in movies, died Friday from colon cancer. He was 43.

Fans and co-stars were quick to both mourn and praise the actor.

