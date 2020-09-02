X

AMC to return Chadwick Boseman movie ‘42’ to theaters

Actor Chadwick Boseman dies

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Boseman, who died Friday at age 43, portrays legendary MLB player Jackie Robinson in the movie

For those who missed seeing Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of Jackie Robinson, you can catch it this weekend — the way it was meant to be seen.

AMC Theatres recently held a poll asking followers to share their favorite Boseman movie, other than “Black Panther.” Fans picked “42,” the story of how Robinson broke the color barrier in major league baseball and became a legend.

Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Although he is best known for playing King T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman also shined as Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get on Up” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.”

According to Deadline, “42″ will be booked at 740 locations nationwide at AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, Marcus, Harkins and other chains. AMC will show the movie at 300 of its locations starting Thursday with tickets at $5 each.

The metro Atlanta area has more than 20 AMC theaters. You can check locations and times here.

