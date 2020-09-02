AMC to return Chadwick Boseman movie ‘42’ to theaters

Although he is best known for playing King T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman also shined as Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get on Up” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.”

According to Deadline, “42″ will be booked at 740 locations nationwide at AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, Marcus, Harkins and other chains. AMC will show the movie at 300 of its locations starting Thursday with tickets at $5 each.

The metro Atlanta area has more than 20 AMC theaters. You can check locations and times here.