Lanier Islands dazzles in reimagined holiday light show

LanierWorld has been rebranded as Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. Here's what you need to know about the new features at Margaritaville.

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands has debuted a new holiday show this season.

While the Magical Nights of Lights has been a staple of the Buford resort for nearly 30 years, this year marked the beginning of a new holiday tradition: Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular.

“Kick start your holidays with a visit to Margaritaville’s all-new Lakeside Lights Spectacular for a night of nostalgic wintry fun,” the event page noted. “The Lakeside Lights Spectacular will take you on a magical walk through an amazing lighting extravaganza with festive seasonal music. Great for the whole family!”

Among the events at the burgeoning holiday tradition are Light Show Spectacular, a lakeside walking light show with traditional holiday displays, high-tech images and Margaritaville-themed scenes, polar mini-golf — a wintry take on the classic game — and Santa’s Tiki Bar, which is located at the beginning and end of the light show and offers specialty cocktails.

Guests can also stock up on snacks and a s’mores kit at Rudolph’s Landing or take a 575-foot-long snow tube slide at License to Chill Snow Island.

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular began on Nov. 26 and occurs nightly through Jan. 5. After that, it will host weekend-only shows through Feb. 21.

Admission is available via a season pass or daily ticket.

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular

5 p.m. nightly

Now through Feb. 21

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford

Light show: $9.99

