Lanier Islands dazzles in reimagined holiday light show

While the Magical Nights of Lights has been a staple of the Buford resort for nearly 30 years, this year marked the beginning of a new holiday tradition: Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular.

“Kick start your holidays with a visit to Margaritaville’s all-new Lakeside Lights Spectacular for a night of nostalgic wintry fun,” the event page noted. “The Lakeside Lights Spectacular will take you on a magical walk through an amazing lighting extravaganza with festive seasonal music. Great for the whole family!”