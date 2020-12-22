Lanier Islands dazzles in reimagined holiday light show

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands has debuted a new holiday show this season.
While the Magical Nights of Lights has been a staple of the Buford resort for nearly 30 years, this year marked the beginning of a new holiday tradition: Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular.
“Kick start your holidays with a visit to Margaritaville’s all-new Lakeside Lights Spectacular for a night of nostalgic wintry fun,” the event page noted. “The Lakeside Lights Spectacular will take you on a magical walk through an amazing lighting extravaganza with festive seasonal music. Great for the whole family!”
Among the events at the burgeoning holiday tradition are Light Show Spectacular, a lakeside walking light show with traditional holiday displays, high-tech images and Margaritaville-themed scenes, polar mini-golf — a wintry take on the classic game — and Santa’s Tiki Bar, which is located at the beginning and end of the light show and offers specialty cocktails.
Guests can also stock up on snacks and a s’mores kit at Rudolph’s Landing or take a 575-foot-long snow tube slide at License to Chill Snow Island.
Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular began on Nov. 26 and occurs nightly through Jan. 5. After that, it will host weekend-only shows through Feb. 21.
Admission is available via a season pass or daily ticket.
Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular
5 p.m. nightly
Now through Feb. 21
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands
7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford
Light show: $9.99