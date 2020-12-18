This is Georgia’s favorite holiday cocktail, new map says

Credit: Grill Cook Bake

The results showed that six holiday cocktails were the most popular in at least one state: eggnog, holiday punch, holiday sangria, hot toddy, Irish coffee and wassail. Most states — 26 to be exact — enjoyed rich, sweetened eggnog, which was the winner. In second place was cranberry-infused holiday punch, which was a favorite in 11 states. Wassail came in third place after 8 states showed they favored the medieval hot mulled cider.

Regional trends also emerged as eggnog was popular in the Northeast and West Coast, while holiday punch was favored in the South.

That remained true for the Peach State as Georgians’ search trends favored the drink which can be rum, brandy or vodka-based.

It should be no surprise, then, that punch has proved to be a popular cocktail during the holidays in Atlanta. Take a look back at a cocktail from the former H. Harper Station here.