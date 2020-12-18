America’s longest pedestrian bridge shines with 40,000 holiday lights

SkyBridge visitors should note that as the coronavirus pandemic continues, masks are required to maintain the health and safety of guests, team members and staff.

When the display debuted last year, SkyLift manager Randy Watson told NewsChannel 11 about joining the mountain town’s holiday festivities.

“From Christmas trees to carolers and all of the bright lights in between, downtown Gatlinburg is a bucket-list destination for thousands each winter, and we’re thrilled for the SkyBridge to join the stunning skyline this season,” he said. “Near and far, we want to excite guests with our newest traditions and ensure they make the best holiday memories with their families year after year.”

Lights Over Gatlinburg

Now through Jan. 31

SkyBridge Gatlinburg inside Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

765 Parkway, Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Regular admission ranges from $17.95-$27.95