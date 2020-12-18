X

America’s longest pedestrian bridge shines with 40,000 holiday lights

The Nation's Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opening in Tennessee

Travel | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A year after the nation’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge launched its festive seasonal light display, the popular event has returned for the holidays.

Lights Over Gatlinburg is running every day through the end of January, excluding Christmas Day.

ExploreTracking Santa 2020: When will Santa Claus be at your house?

“Last year, Lights Over Gatlinburg became the most popular holiday event in Tennessee, attracting tens of thousands of visitors and media attention from across the country. This year, it’s back and bigger and better than ever,” the website said.

More than 40,000 lights twinkle in the display. Among the stunning visuals are the SkyBridge’s 300-foot tunnel of lights and a 30-foot Christmas tree edifice with lights that dance to music.

Access to the display is included with admission to SkyLift Park at no additional cost. Visitors also don’t have to worry about leaving the park and returning, as all tickets allow them to soak up the daytime views and come back to glimpse the lights at nighttime.

ExploreGeorgia resort on list of 15 best U.S. hotels to see at Christmas

SkyBridge visitors should note that as the coronavirus pandemic continues, masks are required to maintain the health and safety of guests, team members and staff.

When the display debuted last year, SkyLift manager Randy Watson told NewsChannel 11 about joining the mountain town’s holiday festivities.

“From Christmas trees to carolers and all of the bright lights in between, downtown Gatlinburg is a bucket-list destination for thousands each winter, and we’re thrilled for the SkyBridge to join the stunning skyline this season,” he said. “Near and far, we want to excite guests with our newest traditions and ensure they make the best holiday memories with their families year after year.”

ExploreHere is the worst time to drive in Atlanta for Christmas 2020

Lights Over Gatlinburg

Now through Jan. 31

SkyBridge Gatlinburg inside Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

765 Parkway, Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Regular admission ranges from $17.95-$27.95

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.