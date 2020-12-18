America’s longest pedestrian bridge shines with 40,000 holiday lights

A year after the nation’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge launched its festive seasonal light display, the popular event has returned for the holidays.
Lights Over Gatlinburg is running every day through the end of January, excluding Christmas Day.
“Last year, Lights Over Gatlinburg became the most popular holiday event in Tennessee, attracting tens of thousands of visitors and media attention from across the country. This year, it’s back and bigger and better than ever,” the website said.
More than 40,000 lights twinkle in the display. Among the stunning visuals are the SkyBridge’s 300-foot tunnel of lights and a 30-foot Christmas tree edifice with lights that dance to music.
Access to the display is included with admission to SkyLift Park at no additional cost. Visitors also don’t have to worry about leaving the park and returning, as all tickets allow them to soak up the daytime views and come back to glimpse the lights at nighttime.
SkyBridge visitors should note that as the coronavirus pandemic continues, masks are required to maintain the health and safety of guests, team members and staff.
When the display debuted last year, SkyLift manager Randy Watson told NewsChannel 11 about joining the mountain town’s holiday festivities.
“From Christmas trees to carolers and all of the bright lights in between, downtown Gatlinburg is a bucket-list destination for thousands each winter, and we’re thrilled for the SkyBridge to join the stunning skyline this season,” he said. “Near and far, we want to excite guests with our newest traditions and ensure they make the best holiday memories with their families year after year.”
Now through Jan. 31
SkyBridge Gatlinburg inside Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
765 Parkway, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Regular admission ranges from $17.95-$27.95