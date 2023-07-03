Joe Biden has sleep apnea; here’s what you should know about the condition

Life
By
33 minutes ago
X
The president joins an estimated 30 million Americans who suffer from the ‘snoring’ condition

President Joe Biden recently began using a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea, CNN reported on Wednesday. It’s a common disorder that affects an estimated 30 million U.S. Adults, according to a Feb. 2023 report by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

“Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, after reporters asked about the mask marks on Biden’s face. “He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history.”

CPAP machines utilize air pressure applied through a mask to ensure a sleeper’s throat remains open during the night. Weight loss, surgery and positional therapy are also often prescribed to those who suffer from sleep apnea. But approximately 80% of sleep apnea cases in American go undiagnosed, leaving sleepers to suffer the symptoms of the disorder.

ExploreEmory University nursing programs ranked among the best in the country

“This campaign will inform the public that untreated sleep apnea is ‘More than a Snore,’ affecting a person’s long-term health and quality of life,” the American Academy of Sleep Medicine said, explaining its multi-year sleep apnea awareness campaign. “Untreated sleep apnea increases the risk of other health problems such as cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and depression.

“Sleep apnea should be discussed with a health care professional to determine if testing and treatment are necessary. Primary care professionals and specialists who see patients for routine health care should screen their patients for sleep apnea if they exhibit any of these warning signs.”

ExploreScientists identify ‘safest age’ to have children

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, sleep apnea affects over 20% of obese people and is found in men more often than women, though the risk of women suffering from sleep apnea does rise after menopause.

“Sleep apnea happens when upper airway muscles relax during sleep and pinch off the airway, which prevents you from getting enough air,” Jonathan Jun, M.D. , a pulmonary and sleep medicine specialist at the Johns Hopkins Sleep Disorders Center told Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Your breathing may pause for 10 seconds or more at a time, until your reflexes kick in and you start breathing again.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Sewage closes parts of Chattahoochee10h ago

Credit: AP

Number of Georgia asylum seekers likely broke records in May
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the City of Atlanta

Pickleball players lobby Atlanta city officials for their own courts
2h ago

How Biden’s new plans to address student loan debt would work
2h ago

How Biden’s new plans to address student loan debt would work
2h ago

Wrong-way crash kills 2 in Atlanta; 6 others killed in other Georgia wrecks
16h ago
The Latest

Zaxby’s launches funnel cakes — for limited time
42m ago
Don’t let your pet become another Fourth of July runaway
53m ago
Safety tips for at-home fireworks shows this Fourth of July
54m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
Hate group linked to neo-Nazi event outside East Cobb synagogue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top