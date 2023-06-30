Scientists identify ‘safest age’ to have children

Pulse
By
21 minutes ago
X

A recent study from Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary, claims to have determined the “safest age” for mothers to have children. Published in the BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, the study reported that the chance of birth defects occurring is at its lowest when the mother is between 23 and 32 years old.

Mothers under 20 years old are at risk of circulatory disorders and central nervous system defects, while mothers over 32 are more at risk for heart defects and cleft lip and palate in a larger proportion of babies.

ExplorePiedmont donates $200,000 to ‘improve the health and wellbeing’ of 21 community clinics

“First, we tried to determine the ten-year age period during which the fewest such congenital abnormalities occurred,” Dr. Boglárka Pethő, assistant professor at Semmelweis University and the first author of the study said in a report. “We found that between 23 and 32 can be the ideal age for giving birth. Then we identified the age groups where the risk is higher compared to this safest period.”

Researchers analyzed 31,128 pregnancies that had been complicated by non-chromosomal developmental disorders from 1980 through 2009. That information was then compared to Hungary’s Central Statistical Office data on 2,808,345 births within the same time period.

“Non-genetic birth disorders can often develop from the mothers’ long-term exposure to environmental effects,” Prof. Nandor Acs, director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Semmelweis University, said in the report. “Since the childbearing age in the developed world has been pushed back to an extreme extent, it is more important than ever to react appropriately to this trend. Our research can play an important role in establishing modern and safe pregnancy care and screening protocols.”

ExploreNurse saves husband suffering from heart attack

The risk of developing non-chromosomal abnormalities increased by 20% for births given by mothers under the age of 22. The risk increased by a lesser 15% for mothers above the age 32. While the researchers claim to have found a correlation between the risk for childbirth abnormalities, more research is needed to understand why.

“Reducing the incidence of developmental disorders should be a priority for the society as a whole,” Prof. Nandor Acs said. “They place a huge emotional burden on families and an extraordinary weight on health and social care systems. In the United States, for example, 3% of hospital cases resulted from these anomalies in 2013, and 22.9 billion dollars were spent on their treatment alone.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Hartsfield-Jackson packed with Fourth of July travelers52m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Campers to captains? ASPIRE program touts aviation careers to kids
32m ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court likely to rule Friday on Biden’s student loan debt plan
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Prepare for the hottest day so far this summer in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Prepare for the hottest day so far this summer in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Man killed after dispute ends in gunfire in SE Atlanta
2h ago
The Latest

Emory University nursing programs ranked among the best in the country
16m ago
Deion Sanders has blood clots removed; ‘no talk of amputation,’ he says
Report: Pickleball injuries could cost Americans $500 million this year
Featured

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

6 tips for running in the AJC Peachtree’s famous heat and humidity
29m ago
End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
19h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top