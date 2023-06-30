Emory University nursing programs ranked among the best in the country

Pulse
By
16 minutes ago
X

Nurse.org, an award-winning organization “committed to providing nurses with trusted education, career, and clinical information,” recently released its rankings for the top nursing programs across the country. The Atlanta-based Emory University School of Nursing, home to U.S. News’ No. 1 MSN program, proved to be a top contender this year, as the college earned high marks in two different categories.

Nurse.org’s programs were separated into top BSN to MSN programs for 2023 and top BSN to NP programs for 2023. Emory University School of Nursing earned the fifth highest spot in Nurse.org’s rankings for the top BSN to MSN programs for 2023.

The University of Alabama Capstone College of Nursing earned the fourth top spot, beaten only by Ohio State University College of Nursing, Duke University School of Nursing and the top ranking University of South Carolina College of Nursing.

Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing offers several MSN programs, including for Nurse-Midwifery, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner and Family Nurse Practitioner. Tuition at the college is $24,259 per semester. For a fulltime student, the program is 18 months.

Emory University’s school of nursing also earned the No. 6 spot in Nurse.org’s BSN to NP programs for 2023 rankings.

“Recently ranked No. 1 among graduate nursing schools by US News & World Report, Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing offers some of the nation’s top BSN to NP programs,” Nurse.org reported. “The university’s MSN Flex program prepares graduates for the appropriate APRN certification examinations in several different specialty areas. It allows students to choose between a traditional, full-time curriculum and a flexible part-time program they can complete over two or three years. Part-time students enjoy hybrid coursework with online learning and on-campus intensives.”

The top five ranked colleges for BSN to NP programs in 2023 were Case Western University, Columbia University School of Nursing, University of Pennsylvania, Duke University School of Nursing and Johns Hopkins School of Nursing.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

FRIDAY'S WEATHER: Prepare for the hottest day so far this summer in Atlanta
