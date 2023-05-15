Jennifer Lopez’ teens ‘don’t want to talk’ to her anymore

“He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and you can tell that when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it,” Lopez said.

Lopez admits that “it brings tears” to her eyes when she witnesses Affleck tending to the children and that he’s “taught her new things” about interacting with the kids.

“I remember my mom saying to me, ‘I’m always the bad guy,’” Lopez said. “There is some truth to that, you know, the mom, you get a little bit of the brunt of it.”

Lopez hasn’t held back when it comes to her relationship with her mother and how she was raised. In her Netflix documentary “Halftime” she credited her work ethic to her mother, recalling that her mother was a “disciplinarian” who used to “beat the sh**” out of her and her siblings.

Lopez and Affleck have a blended family of five. Lopez has a set of twins with ex-husband musician Mark Anthony. Affleck, meanwhile, has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.