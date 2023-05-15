X

Jennifer Lopez’ teens ‘don’t want to talk’ to her anymore

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Lopez talks about the challenges of parenting teenagers

While sitting with the ladies on “The View,” Jennifer Lopez talked about her new Netflix movie “The Mother,” the difficulties of raising teenagers, and how husband Ben Affleck has taught her new things.

Lopez revealed that her twins, now 15, have entered the phase where they “don’t want to talk” to her as much as they used. And while Lopez knows it’s part of growing up, it still hurts.

“It’s all necessary, and intellectually, I understand it, but my heart, my heart hurts,” she said.

On the subject of parenting, Lopez shared that she’s been inspired by husband Ben Affleck.

“He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and you can tell that when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it,” Lopez said.

ExploreAnna Nicole Smith’s daughter honors her at Kentucky Derby

Lopez admits that “it brings tears” to her eyes when she witnesses Affleck tending to the children and that he’s “taught her new things” about interacting with the kids.

“I remember my mom saying to me, ‘I’m always the bad guy,’” Lopez said. “There is some truth to that, you know, the mom, you get a little bit of the brunt of it.”

Lopez hasn’t held back when it comes to her relationship with her mother and how she was raised. In her Netflix documentary “Halftime” she credited her work ethic to her mother, recalling that her mother was a “disciplinarian” who used to “beat the sh**” out of her and her siblings.

ExploreRobert De Niro welcomes baby No. 7 at 79

Lopez and Affleck have a blended family of five. Lopez has a set of twins with ex-husband musician Mark Anthony. Affleck, meanwhile, has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill to begin 18-month prison sentence2h ago

Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The Jolt: President Joe Biden praises big labor win in rural Georgia
1h ago

Will you lose your Medicaid this year? Warning notices go out in Georgia
55m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting near downtown Augusta
17h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting near downtown Augusta
17h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Kenny Loggins says farewell with the hits
20h ago
The Latest

Chick-fil-A’s salad dressing will now be sold in stores nationwide
14m ago
These daily habits can help manage ADHD
Victoria’s Secret to bring back iconic fashion show as a movie
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top