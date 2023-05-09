X

Robert De Niro welcomes baby No. 7 at 79

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Robert De Niro family just got a little bigger.

Robert De Niro candidly slipped in an interview that he actually now has seven children, not six.

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor was in Canada doing press for his latest movie “About My Father,” set to release May 26, when the ET Canada interviewer Brittnee Blair asked him about his six children. De Niro corrected her, saying, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby”

When asked about his parenting style — and whether he’s a tough guy at home as well as in the movies, De Niro explained that parenting requires a tough, but gentle attitude.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, sometimes, you just have no choice,” he said. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”

Despite being a major movie star and an icon for generations, De Niro said he doesn’t consider himself a “cool dad.”

“I’m okay,” he told Blair. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know.”

The twice-married “Irishman” actor has two children with ex-wife Diahnne Abbot, two children with ex-wife Grace Hightower, twin boys with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and, most recently, a baby with a woman who’s yet to be revealed.

“I love my children, just being with them,” De Niro told US Magazine in 2019. “It’s not easy. Sometimes it’s fun, and you love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them!”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

