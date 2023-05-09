Robert De Niro welcomes baby No. 7 at 79

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor was in Canada doing press for his latest movie “About My Father,” set to release May 26, when the ET Canada interviewer Brittnee Blair asked him about his six children. De Niro corrected her, saying, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby”

When asked about his parenting style — and whether he’s a tough guy at home as well as in the movies, De Niro explained that parenting requires a tough, but gentle attitude.