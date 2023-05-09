9 must-see movies coming to streaming this month

May 16: ‘Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me’

There have been plenty of Anna Nicole Smith movies and documentaries, but there aren’t many with real life footage and audio of one of the first reality stars. This documentary gives fans a different look into her life as a playmate, actress and lover.

Disney+

May 17: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantomania’

In this latest adventure, Ant-Man and the Wasp explore the Quantum Realm only to be met with new creatures, adventures and life-threatening missions.

Hulu

May 19: ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

In this remake of the 1990s classic, Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls team up for a modern tale of two ballers from opposites sides of town finding communion on the court.

May 24: ‘Broker’

This film is about a criminal family who’s in the business of selling babies. The already twisted story takes an even crazier turn when one mother comes back to ensure that her baby finds the right home.

Prime

May 9: ‘Till’

In January 2022, ABC produced a miniseries “Women of the Movement” that unapologetically told the story of 14-year-old Emmitt Till’s murder in 1955. In this MGM-produced movie, we follow the action alongside Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley.

May 12: ‘Air’

Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans and Matt Damon star in this film about the creation of the Nike Air Jordans, focusing on the person responsible for the entire deal— Jordan’s mother.

May 23: ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

Tilda Swinton stars as a lonely scholar with many fantasies. While on a trip to Istanbul she discovers a lamp of sorts where a Djinn resides. The mystical creature offers her three wises in exchange for his freedom.

Peacock

May 5: ‘Inside’

Nemo quickly learns that being a bad guy has it’s downsides. While on a mission to steal priceless art from a New York penthouse, he finds himself locked inside and has to rely on his own abilities to break free and survive.