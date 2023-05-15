Is your soap attracting mosquitoes?

“That was very interesting for us because there is other evidence in the literature that elevating certain fatty acids, such as those found in coconut oil derivatives, could serve as a repellant for mosquitoes and other insects,” Vinauger said.

Mosquito Magnet recommends eucalyptus, rosemary, lavender, peppermint and lemon scents to keep mosquitoes from targeting you.

Going forward, the researchers plan to look into the duration of various scents and the variables of when and how often people bathe.

“We also need to study the duration of these effects. What if you shower in the morning? The evening? We need to answer these questions in our future work,” said Vinauger.