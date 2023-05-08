Here’s everything that’s banned at Disney World

Fireworks

Firearms and weapons (even toys that replicate them)

Glass containers

Selfie-sticks, tripods, monopod stands

Drones, skateboards, scooters, inline skates, shoes with wheels

Folding chairs

Pepper spray and mace

Wagons and wagon-like strollers

Balloons and plastic straws (at Animal Kingdom)

Inappropriate tattoos must be covered and you must adhere to the park’s dress code.

“Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. Clothing that drags on the ground is prohibited in theme parks and water parks. Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search. We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.” said Disney World on its website.

In addition to the banned items, here are a few behaviors that won’t be tolerated: