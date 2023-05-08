Here’s everything that’s banned at Disney World

Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort is one of the country’s most popular vacation destinations. One of the appeals of resort is that you can find nearly everything onsite — from restaurants and shopping to the transportation that gets you there. But there are plenty of things you won’t find in the parks — like guns and fireworks — and possessing them will keep you out of the parks too. Then there are behaviors that can get you in hot water (or relaxingly cool water) with park employees.
A recent TikTok video posted by @magicbyshana caught two guests lounging in a water fountain at EPCOT. The behavior had Disney fans sharing their own weird experiences at the resort across social media.
“We expect everyone who enters our theme parks to follow the rules, and the overwhelming majority of our guests do so every day without issue,” Disney spokesman Avery Maehrer told USA TODAY, in reference to the EPCOT incident.
While some might think it’s obvious that you can’t jump into the fountains, other rules might be less obvious. According to Disney World guidelines, here are a few things that are banned from Disney World:
- Fireworks
- Firearms and weapons (even toys that replicate them)
- Glass containers
- Selfie-sticks, tripods, monopod stands
- Drones, skateboards, scooters, inline skates, shoes with wheels
- Folding chairs
- Pepper spray and mace
- Wagons and wagon-like strollers
- Balloons and plastic straws (at Animal Kingdom)
Inappropriate tattoos must be covered and you must adhere to the park’s dress code.
“Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. Clothing that drags on the ground is prohibited in theme parks and water parks. Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search. We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.” said Disney World on its website.
In addition to the banned items, here are a few behaviors that won’t be tolerated:
- Using profanity
- Adults and teenagers wearing character costumes
- Feeding the wildlife, including birds
