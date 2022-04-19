BreakingNews
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after Georgia 4-month-old found safe
﻿Indulge with wine and smooth tunes at Atlanta Wine & Jazz - Spring Edition

Founder and creator of one of Atlanta's staple music festivals, Jason Orr, talks about the future of Funk Jazz Kafé. Video by Ryon Horne and Melissa Ruggieri

Life
By Anders J. Hare, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

There’s no better way to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month than with music and wine. You’ll get both at ﻿Atlanta Wine & Jazz - Spring Edition.

Organized by Wine Connoisseur Magazine, Atlanta Wine & Jazz features the sounds of renowned jazz recording artists, including bassist Julian Vaughn and saxophonist Nelson Rangell, at Piedmont Park Promenade on Saturday, April 23, starting at noon.

ExploreJazz Appreciation Month in Atlanta: Brunch, concerts and festivals

While you’re there, enjoy Wines of the World, a fine wine tasting experience featuring wines from Hungary, Portugal, France, Italy, Greece, Armenia, Argentina, Australia and other regions, as well as craft beers and spirits. The event will be an all-you-care-to-taste affair.

As for who will take the stage, Kansas City’s Julian Vaughn is an adept, soulful bassist who makes his own brand of gospel-influenced smooth jazz and instrumental R&B, according to the website.

Saxophonist Nelson Rangell is an American smooth jazz musician and composer from Castle Rock, Colorado. He is known for his work with the tenor, alto and soprano saxophone, according to the website.

The show will also feature opening performances by the Steven Charles Band and the Toney Bailey Band.

Many of the VIP preferred seating tickets for the event have sold out, but you still have your pick of the general admission and general VIP seating tickets, starting at $35. See ticket options here.

The 21-and-up event means no children are allowed. Personal coolers are prohibited. This event is also non-refundable.

Here’s the full schedule of performances:

  • Steven Charles Band: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Toney Bailey Band: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Nelson Rangell: 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Julian Vaughn: 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Explore5 best sports and physical activities for older adults

Atlanta Wine & Jazz - Spring Edition

Noon-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Piedmont Park Promenade, 1320 Monroe Drive NE

Anders J. Hare
A federal district judge allowed a lawsuit to proceed that aims to remove U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot, alleging that the congresswoman's actions leading up to and on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, make her ineligible to serve under a provision in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal judge allows effort to disqualify Marjorie Greene from ballot to proceed

7h ago

