﻿Indulge with wine and smooth tunes at Atlanta Wine & Jazz - Spring Edition

Organized by Wine Connoisseur Magazine, Atlanta Wine & Jazz features the sounds of renowned jazz recording artists, including bassist Julian Vaughn and saxophonist Nelson Rangell, at Piedmont Park Promenade on Saturday, April 23, starting at noon.

While you’re there, enjoy Wines of the World, a fine wine tasting experience featuring wines from Hungary, Portugal, France, Italy, Greece, Armenia, Argentina, Australia and other regions, as well as craft beers and spirits. The event will be an all-you-care-to-taste affair.