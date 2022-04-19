﻿Indulge with wine and smooth tunes at Atlanta Wine & Jazz - Spring Edition

There’s no better way to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month than with music and wine. You’ll get both at Atlanta Wine & Jazz - Spring Edition.
Organized by Wine Connoisseur Magazine, Atlanta Wine & Jazz features the sounds of renowned jazz recording artists, including bassist Julian Vaughn and saxophonist Nelson Rangell, at Piedmont Park Promenade on Saturday, April 23, starting at noon.
While you’re there, enjoy Wines of the World, a fine wine tasting experience featuring wines from Hungary, Portugal, France, Italy, Greece, Armenia, Argentina, Australia and other regions, as well as craft beers and spirits. The event will be an all-you-care-to-taste affair.
As for who will take the stage, Kansas City’s Julian Vaughn is an adept, soulful bassist who makes his own brand of gospel-influenced smooth jazz and instrumental R&B, according to the website.
Saxophonist Nelson Rangell is an American smooth jazz musician and composer from Castle Rock, Colorado. He is known for his work with the tenor, alto and soprano saxophone, according to the website.
The show will also feature opening performances by the Steven Charles Band and the Toney Bailey Band.
Many of the VIP preferred seating tickets for the event have sold out, but you still have your pick of the general admission and general VIP seating tickets, starting at $35. See ticket options here.
The 21-and-up event means no children are allowed. Personal coolers are prohibited. This event is also non-refundable.
Here’s the full schedule of performances:
- Steven Charles Band: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Toney Bailey Band: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Nelson Rangell: 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Julian Vaughn: 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Atlanta Wine & Jazz - Spring Edition
Noon-7 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Piedmont Park Promenade, 1320 Monroe Drive NE
