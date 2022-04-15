5 best sports and physical activities for older adults

Explore The subtle ways tai chi helps fight aging

Yoga

Yoga helps with physical health and reduces stress. Research shows it’s a low-impact exercise that can improve your core balance, strength, respiratory flow and muscle flexibility. Jewish Family & Career Services offers BrainHealth Bootcamp a combination of yoga and brain games to help exercise both mind and body. Chair yoga classes — which involve similar postures as yoga but are gentler and better suited for adults with mobility issues — are another option, according to Healthline.

Pickleball

Pickleball has exploded in popularity, with a 650% increase in players over the last six years, according to the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA). Players use special paddles and a whiffle ball, and games take place on tennis courts marked with pickleball lines. The nets are smaller than tennis, which require less running and can be easier on the joints. Check out your local YMCA, Piedmont Atlanta Fitness Center, public park or tennis center for courts and classes.

Dance or senior aerobics

Turn on some music and get into the groove. There are many options for senior aerobics. Silver Sneakers has great classes that are low-impact and lots of fun. It is also covered by most Medicare plans, so check out their website and find a location near you.

