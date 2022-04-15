ajc logo
Jazz Appreciation Month in Atlanta: Brunch, concerts and festivals

What to know about the Atlanta Neighborhood Jazz Series

By Anders J. Hare, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Since April 2001, Jazz Appreciation Month has celebrated “the extraordinary heritage and history of jazz,” the Smithsonian National Museum of American History explains on their website.

The museum created the holiday to encourage people of all ages to participate in and appreciate jazz. This year, it’s exploring the cross-pollination of Afro-Caribbean music and jazz leading into the formation of Latin jazz.

You can celebrate jazz in all its forms in Atlanta this month April. Here are seven events happening during Jazz Appreciation Month.

16th Annual Atlanta Blues Festival

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta. https://www.cobbenergycentre.com/events/detail/16th-annual-atl-blues-festival.

This month would not be complete without a trip to the Atlanta Blues Festival. See acclaimed jazz and R&B musicians Calvin Richardson, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Ronnie Bell, Theodis Ealey and Chick Rodgers.

Georgia Tech Jazz Ensembles Final Spring Concert

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Ferst Center for the Arts. 349 Ferst Dr NW, Atlanta. Admission is free and open to the public. https://music.gatech.edu/georgia-tech-jazz-ensembles-final-spring-concert-featuring-trombonist-wycliffe-gordon-jazz.

Join the Georgia Institute of Technology’s jazz ensemble in their final spring concert of the season, featuring legendary jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon.

Atlanta Jazz and Wine — Spring Edition

Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Piedmont Park Promenade. 1320 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta. https://www.freshtix.com/events/wine--jazz-fest-atl.

Bring a lawn chair out for a day of jazz, featuring the sounds of renowned musicians Bassist, Julian Vaughn & Sax, and Nelson Rangell. Enjoy over 100 fine wines during the Wines of the World tasting.

Sunday Live! A Jazz Experience

4 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Fulton County West End Performing Arts Center. 945 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta. Tickets start at $15. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunday-live-a-jazz-experience-tickets-310909277017.

Sunday Live! returns to the West End Performing Arts Center for a weekend of jazz featuring special guest Edwin Williams and Friends.

2022 Dance Week Masterclass Jazz

6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday, April 25. City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center. 915 New Hope Road Southwest. Atlanta. Registration is free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-dance-week-masterclass-jazz-tickets-314893313377.

Learn Gus Giordano’s jazz technique taught by world-renowned performer, choreographer and director Jimmy Locust.

Brunch and Jazz Jam

1 p.m. Every Sunday in April and May. Southern Feed Store. 1245 Glenwood Avenue Southeast Atlanta. Free entry. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brunch-and-jazz-jam-tickets-317797289247?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

What’s better than brunch and jazz? Come out to the Southern Feed Store to feed your ears and tastebuds.

Jazz Night at the Whitley

7-9 p.m. Every Thursday in April, May and June. The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Atlanta Buckhead. 3434 Peachtree Road Northeast Atlanta. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-night-at-the-whitley-tickets-290067609027?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

Experience the rejuvenating sounds of jazz while enjoying craft cocktails, cold beer and luscious wine varieties at Trade Root lounge.

Anders J. Hare
