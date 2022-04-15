Jazz Appreciation Month in Atlanta: Brunch, concerts and festivals

Georgia Tech Jazz Ensembles Final Spring Concert

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Ferst Center for the Arts. 349 Ferst Dr NW, Atlanta. Admission is free and open to the public. https://music.gatech.edu/georgia-tech-jazz-ensembles-final-spring-concert-featuring-trombonist-wycliffe-gordon-jazz.

Join the Georgia Institute of Technology’s jazz ensemble in their final spring concert of the season, featuring legendary jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon.

Atlanta Jazz and Wine — Spring Edition

Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Piedmont Park Promenade. 1320 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta. https://www.freshtix.com/events/wine--jazz-fest-atl.

Bring a lawn chair out for a day of jazz, featuring the sounds of renowned musicians Bassist, Julian Vaughn & Sax, and Nelson Rangell. Enjoy over 100 fine wines during the Wines of the World tasting.

Sunday Live! A Jazz Experience

4 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Fulton County West End Performing Arts Center. 945 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta. Tickets start at $15. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunday-live-a-jazz-experience-tickets-310909277017.

Sunday Live! returns to the West End Performing Arts Center for a weekend of jazz featuring special guest Edwin Williams and Friends.

2022 Dance Week Masterclass Jazz

6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday, April 25. City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center. 915 New Hope Road Southwest. Atlanta. Registration is free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-dance-week-masterclass-jazz-tickets-314893313377.

Learn Gus Giordano’s jazz technique taught by world-renowned performer, choreographer and director Jimmy Locust.

Brunch and Jazz Jam

1 p.m. Every Sunday in April and May. Southern Feed Store. 1245 Glenwood Avenue Southeast Atlanta. Free entry. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brunch-and-jazz-jam-tickets-317797289247?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

What’s better than brunch and jazz? Come out to the Southern Feed Store to feed your ears and tastebuds.

Jazz Night at the Whitley

7-9 p.m. Every Thursday in April, May and June. The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Atlanta Buckhead. 3434 Peachtree Road Northeast Atlanta. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-night-at-the-whitley-tickets-290067609027?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

Experience the rejuvenating sounds of jazz while enjoying craft cocktails, cold beer and luscious wine varieties at Trade Root lounge.

