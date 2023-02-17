X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hulu and top artists ‘give flowers’ for Black History month

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
The new campaign celebrates Hulu’s ‘Black Stories Always’ hub

Streaming giant Hulu is celebrating Black History Month with a new campaign that celebrates Black creators.

“The saying ‘give me my flowers’ does not refer to physical flowers but rather honoring people while they are still alive to see, smell, and appreciate them,” explained Genetta Robinson, Senior Manager, Multicultural Marketing, Hulu, to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The campaign is apart of Hulu’s long-standing commitment to celebrating its “Black Stories Always” initiative that helps engage talent across the company’s various platforms from Hulu to Onyx Collective and The Walt Disney Company.

ExplorePharrell Williams to design for Louis Vuitton

RZA, better known as one of the dynamic members of iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang, gave flowers to actor Shameik Moore, best known for the hit series “Wu Tan: An American Saga” and “Dope.”

“Its inspiring to see someone at his age with so much dedication into what he do.” said RZA in an Instagram post.

“My hope is that Hulu’s campaign serves as an encouraging call to action to be intentional and give someone their flowers now,” said Robinson.

The “give flowers” campaign also takes a stand outside of the social media world, with Hulu sending actual flowers to those honored from Black-owned florists across the country. Throughout the month, the platform will be filled with videos from some of the most well known Black artists shouting out various creators.

ExploreAfter a 60-year wait, black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor

The campaign kicked off earlier this month with thoughtful dedications from artists including Nikole Hannah-Jones, Trevor Jackson, Josh Bonzie, Roger Ross Williams & Shoshana Guy and Quentin Plair Jr., with many more to come.

“When a person pops into your mind, pick up the phone and call them or write them a note and send it. Let them know you appreciate them by acknowledging their accomplishments, commitment, and strength while they are currently here, alive, and well,” added Robinson.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Jan. 6 investigation sheds light on events in Georgia1h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure
20h ago

Georgia GOP finances legal fees for fake electors
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Legislature reaches halfway point, with lots left to do
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Legislature reaches halfway point, with lots left to do
3h ago

Home Depot supplier hit with $200,000 in fines over labor violations
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Wild Georgia: Georgia birders check out the birds of South Africa
3h ago
After a 60-year wait, Black Vietnam War veteran receives Medal of Honor
Tom Holland to come back as Spider-Man
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
3h ago
Capitol Recap: ‘Religious liberty’ returns as hot topic for Georgia legislators
2h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top