Hulu and top artists ‘give flowers’ for Black History month

“My hope is that Hulu’s campaign serves as an encouraging call to action to be intentional and give someone their flowers now,” said Robinson.

The “give flowers” campaign also takes a stand outside of the social media world, with Hulu sending actual flowers to those honored from Black-owned florists across the country. Throughout the month, the platform will be filled with videos from some of the most well known Black artists shouting out various creators.

The campaign kicked off earlier this month with thoughtful dedications from artists including Nikole Hannah-Jones, Trevor Jackson, Josh Bonzie, Roger Ross Williams & Shoshana Guy and Quentin Plair Jr., with many more to come.

“When a person pops into your mind, pick up the phone and call them or write them a note and send it. Let them know you appreciate them by acknowledging their accomplishments, commitment, and strength while they are currently here, alive, and well,” added Robinson.