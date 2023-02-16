After a 60-year wait, black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor

Davis was awarded the Silver Star and a Purple Heart at the time of the incident. He was also nominated twice for the Medal of Honor, but both times those submissions however were “lost” during the process. Military historian Doug Sterner has looked into the matter and says the handling of the events and the paperwork was odd.

“This is a veteran, a war hero, who was submitted for our nation’s highest honor, and the paperwork for that award was actually lost. The military is redundant in paperwork, if nothing else. And so it’s very rare for that to occur,” Sterner told CBS News.

Davis experienced his fair share of racism while defending the country during his 23 years of service.

“I thought that maybe this was just one of those racist things that shouldn’t have happened, but did happen and when [the paperwork] got lost a second time I was convinced,” Col. Davis told CBS News.

Former acting U.S. defense secretary Christopher Miller ordered a review of Davis’ case in 2021, noting that “bureaucracy has a way of perpetuating injustice”.

“Awarding Davis the Medal of Honor now might not untangle much military bureaucracy,” he wrote in an editorial for USA Today. “But it would address an injustice.”