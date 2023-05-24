Staying fit over 40: Here’s how to shed that stubborn belly fat

Pay special attention to portion control, boost your intake of fiber-rich foods, eat more protein and eat a modest serving of healthy fats.

Stay active

Part of being over 40 is learning how to deal with a declining metabolism. This will cause you to accumulate more fat, but staying active can help curb the effects. Personal trainer and wellness coach Vera Trifunovich told Healthline that a combination of strength training and cardiovascular exercise can build muscle and burn belly fat to combat that declining metabolism.

Give yourself a screen audit

Screens are everywhere, and it is simply impossible to avoid them altogether in your everyday life. However, certified fitness trainer Marcello Pedalino said doing a screen audit can actually have positive effects on your health.

“I’ve noticed the 40-plus population, in particular, is wasting a lot of time watching Netflix and thumbing through their social media feeds,” he told Prevention. “I find that those clients who start investing those hours in themselves — not necessarily just exercising more, but cooking healthy meals, spending time with friends, and even relaxing more — get a flatter belly after just a few months.”