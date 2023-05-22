X

Nurse reveals things she will never do again after working in the ER

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Lex, a registered nurse and social media savant better known as @travelingnurse on TikTok, recently took to TikTok to break down the top three things she will never do again after spending years working in emergency rooms. From bikes to chiropractors, it’s an interesting list that is catching the internet’s attention.

Motorcycles

“We are going to start off strong: motorcycles,” Lex said in the video. “Even with a helmet on, I’m telling you right now, you are just asking for it.”

It’s not surprising that driving motorcycles made it to the top spot of the ER nurse’s list. Based on information from the Georgia Department of Driver Services, motorcyclists represent 11% of all traffic fatalities and 21% of all driver fatalities in Georgia, despite motorcycles only representing 2% of the state’s registered vehicles.

Propane tanks

“Propane tanks,” Lex said, naming the second thing she will never mess with again. “I have had three patients who have had propane tanks explode on them, and it has left them with debilitating burns.”

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, approximately 3,000 propane fires or explosions are reported nationwide annually. A little more than 9% of reported cases result in bodily injury, and 7% of those reported injuries prove fatal.

“Most of the accidents are felt to be the result of a lack of knowledge among the general public in regard to the use of liquid petroleum (LP) gas, which is a low-cost and widely used fuel source,” the library reported. “A series of accidents that resulted in several injuries in the midsouth area heightened our awareness of the problems associated with LP-gas storage, transportation, and use. A review of the incidence of use and injury, warning systems, product liability status, and prevention strategies are reported to help educate health care providers and increase public awareness of the problems associated with propane gas.”

Chiropractor

Lex named chiropractors as the final item on her banned list. Lex said that the most significant hazard is when chiropractors adjust a client’s neck. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, many deaths have been reported in connection to neck injuries sustained from the practice.

“Twenty six fatalities were published in the medical literature and many more might have remained unpublished,” the study reported. “The alleged pathology usually was a vascular accident involving the dissection of a vertebral artery.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

South Georgia Conference to lose 193 United Methodist churches
