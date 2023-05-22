Nurse reveals things she will never do again after working in the ER

“Most of the accidents are felt to be the result of a lack of knowledge among the general public in regard to the use of liquid petroleum (LP) gas, which is a low-cost and widely used fuel source,” the library reported. “A series of accidents that resulted in several injuries in the midsouth area heightened our awareness of the problems associated with LP-gas storage, transportation, and use. A review of the incidence of use and injury, warning systems, product liability status, and prevention strategies are reported to help educate health care providers and increase public awareness of the problems associated with propane gas.”

Chiropractor

Lex named chiropractors as the final item on her banned list. Lex said that the most significant hazard is when chiropractors adjust a client’s neck. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, many deaths have been reported in connection to neck injuries sustained from the practice.

“Twenty six fatalities were published in the medical literature and many more might have remained unpublished,” the study reported. “The alleged pathology usually was a vascular accident involving the dissection of a vertebral artery.”