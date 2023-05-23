Woman becomes nurse at hospital where she was abandoned as a baby

Through her family’s loving approach to education, Logan discovered a love for the medical sciences.

“I always wanted to be in the medical field,” Logan Riesterer said. “This was actually my very first nursing job. (I) actually came my first day of orientation into the chapel and I walked in and felt like I had always been here, like I’d seen it before. This wave of familiarity came over me. It felt like home in a way.”

That feeling of being at home only increased when Riesterer learned she was working just two floors above Hermogino, the man who discovered her all those years ago.

“When I first met Nestor, I couldn’t believe it,” Logan Riesterer said. “This is where I’m starting out my nursing career, something I’ve wanted to do for years and years and years. And it’s all kind of coming full circle and now I’m here. How amazing is that, that somebody who comes here (to the chapel) every day, the nicest man in the world, he is the one that found me here?”