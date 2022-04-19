How to navigate the 1950 Census

In my hometown, Columbus, Georgia, in the districts I went through, they often listed people’s middle names. In many cases some women’s maiden names were listed. As for my mother and my great-grandmother, I think that was probably because those women did not use their first names. Some counties with large cities had two census divisions, city and county, but if you have the district number, that will lead you to the right place.

History Hub

The National Archives has created “History Hub” where one can sign up for free and ask questions of the staff, or read research questions and answers already posed. To find it, go to historyhub.history.gov. This should help people learn about the vast amount of records held by the National Archives and how to use them. You can also ask questions about the 1950 Census there, as well.

DNA test discounts

There will be plenty of DNA test discounts in the next two months. All the companies offer discounts for Mother’s Day (May 8), and Father’s Day (June 19). So if you have put off getting a DNA kit, or need extras, now is your chance.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga. 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.