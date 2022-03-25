Here’s how to access the 1950 census

The census was sequestered by law for 72 years. If you were born after April 1, 1950, as was my sister, you will not appear. It will be the first census that I appear in.

You can view the census for free at a number of websites, including archives.gov, Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org. There isn’t currently a complete index, but the National Archives (NARA) has posted a name and location index on a separate website.