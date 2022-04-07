Can you name your four grandparents? Many Americans can’t

This month’s release of the 1950 census might help with this gap in family knowledge. More than 60% of the people surveyed said they wanted to know more about their family history. Those that specified said they wanted to know more about what life was like for their parents in earlier times. So I ask readers, do you know your four grandparents and any step grandparents? Did you have a baby book created when you were born, where some of this information might be written down? Have you bought one for your own children and grandchildren so you can record information on your ancestors? I have one a century old that was my mother’s. It’s a great treasure with a family chart filled out in 1922. Did her cousins of the same generation have such? I have never seen any for them.

Another good way to remember and honor at least our grandparents, if not other generations, is to be sure family pictures are copied and given to near kin, with labels. Or one could get a set of ancestral photos framed together, so that it’s clear who was who.