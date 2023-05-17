X

How to choose the best day care for your children

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Choosing a day care to send your children to can be a difficult task, but it doesn’t have to be. From government search tools to child care decision making strategies, there are a number of things that can help you narrow down where is best for the special ones in your life.

Over 80,000 four-year-old children are enrolled in Georgia’s pre-K programs, and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has made it easier than ever to find a day care program perfect for you by offering an online search tool. These programs are rated by the department on a number of important factors, including safety, teacher-student ratio and the quality of the teachers.

ExploreNurses: What do you do when friends and family ask for medical advice?

“Quality Rated is Georgia’s system to determine, improve and communicate the quality of programs that provide child care,” according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s website. “Similar to rating systems for restaurants and hotels, Quality Rated assigns one, two or three stars to early education and school-age care programs that meet or exceed the minimum state requirements. By participating in Georgia’s voluntary Quality Rated program, programs make a commitment to work continuously to improve the quality of care they provide to children and families.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ ChildCare.gov, there are a number of decision-making tips to take into account before making a final decision for your child’s day care. Most notably, it’s important to physically visit the day care first.

“When looking for child care, visit each setting in person to make sure the program is the right fit for your child,” ChildCare.gov recommended. “Visiting allows you to see firsthand how the program operates, what your child will experience during a typical day, and how the teachers interact and work with children. Visiting also allows you to see what the classrooms and play spaces look like and gives you a chance to ask questions.”

ExploreMental Health Awareness Week: Should you see a therapist for anxiety?

ChildCare.gov also offers a variety of helpful tips concerning important questions to consider when visiting a day care. Those tip sheets can be found below.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Edens

North DeKalb Mall poised for demolition, making way for ‘Lulah Hills’3h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump dominates Georgia presidential poll, Kemp trails far behind
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
50m ago

Chattahoochee River is `beautiful and dangerous’ for swimmers
2h ago

Chattahoochee River is `beautiful and dangerous’ for swimmers
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Voters send Georgia House election to a runoff between 2 Democrats
11h ago
The Latest

These Coca-Cola hacks could change your life
26m ago
OPINION: Focus on gains, not losses, when limiting kids’ social media
3h ago
Reba McEntire to replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top