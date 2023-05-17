How to choose the best day care for your children

“Quality Rated is Georgia’s system to determine, improve and communicate the quality of programs that provide child care,” according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s website. “Similar to rating systems for restaurants and hotels, Quality Rated assigns one, two or three stars to early education and school-age care programs that meet or exceed the minimum state requirements. By participating in Georgia’s voluntary Quality Rated program, programs make a commitment to work continuously to improve the quality of care they provide to children and families.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ ChildCare.gov, there are a number of decision-making tips to take into account before making a final decision for your child’s day care. Most notably, it’s important to physically visit the day care first.