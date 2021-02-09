How to access Netflix’s secret Valentine’s Day categories

In the mood for a feel-good romantic flick? Type in the code 35714. Would you rather catch quirky romance movies? Then use 36103.

There are also LGBTQ+ romances (3329), romantic dramas based on books (7940) and romantic teen comedies (3186) to explore.

For those who want to have a good cry on Valentine’s Day, there are also romantic tear-jerkers (9257) and movies for hopeless romantics (81495) who want to cry tears of joy. You could also explore the pain of love with love hurts by using the code 2708690.

Not all on-screen romance has to be about girlfriends and boyfriends, either. You can share the love between you and your besties by catching some gal pal TV shows (1143288).

For a full list of codes and the genres you can watch, see the list below.

• Feel-good Romantic Movies - 35714

• Gal Pal TV Shows - 1143288

• Love and Dating Reality TV - 81233168

• Love Hurts - 2708690

• LGBTQ+ Romance - 3329

• Movies for Hopeless Romantics - 81495

• Quirky Romance - 36103

• Romantic Dramas based on Books - 7940

• Romantic Favorites - 502675

• Romantic Love Triangle Movies - 76385

• Romantic Tearjerkers - 9257

• Romantic Teen Comedies - 3186

• Steamy Romance - 29281

• Twisted Romance - 81236278