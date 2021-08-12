How prepared is Atlanta for a zombie apocalypse?

Georgia has a few cities on the list, but as Rick Grimes found out when he rode a horse down Marietta Street, Atlanta isn’t a great place to escape the undead.

Of the 200 cities analyzed, Atlanta finished at No. 131, with a score of just 31.63.

Supplies are apparently easy to come by, because the city was No. 39 in that category. But traffic and MARTA’s limitations put Atlanta’s mobility rank at No. 135.

The best city in Georgia, according to Lawn Love, is Savannah, which came in at No. 42 with a score of 39.97. The city scored well for supplies (ranked No. 13) and mobility (No. 14), but very low for public health (No. 171) and vulnerability (No. 181).

Columbus made it in the top 100, finishing at No. 87 with a score of 35.21. With a score of only 28.11, Macon was No. 168. It outscored Augusta, however, which scored only 26.05. The home of the Masters was No. 191 for mobility.

If you’d like research which U.S. cities to check out and which to avoid, check out the full rankings at lawnlove.com.