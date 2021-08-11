Why you might want to go back to double masking

After experimenting with varying techniques for mask effectiveness, the agency concluded that wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask — along with using a mask filter or wearing a nylon covering over a mask — are effective options to improve a mask’s fit and decrease exposure to aerosols that could cause infection, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Kiersten Willis wrote.

The newer coronavirus variants are far more transmissible and lead to higher severity of symptoms, said AMA member Megan Srinivas, MD, MPH, an infectious diseases specialist and translational health policy research fellow at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The increased transmissibility, not knowing how effective the vaccines are against the variants and “the fact that more variants might pop up as this goes on makes it more important than ever that we continue to mask up.”

“The only way we’re really going to be able to rely on herd immunity is if we can bring the community transmission rates down low enough where the importance of prevention is more important than control,” she said. “With our positivity rates in the United States, we’re still in that aspect of — in order to control, we really need masking to be in place.”

