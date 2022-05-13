Home buyers beware: Atlanta just made top 5 ‘most overpriced’ list

As reported by Market Watch, the researchers utilized data from Zillow to rank the top 100 most overpriced and underpriced housing markets in U.S. metropolitan cities.

“For the 100 markets, we use Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) monthly data to develop the long-term trend for home prices, and from there we estimate a market’s average expected price and compare this estimate to the actual ZHVI values — the premium is the percentage between the two numbers,” Johnson told Market Watch.