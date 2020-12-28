Here’s when you can watch the final full moon of the year

Tuesday night’s event, which according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac is named the “cold moon” based on a Mohawk name that speaks to the freezing conditions of this time of year, is the latest in a string of celestial events that have occurred this month alone.

Previously, the “Christmas Star,” which illuminated in the night sky as Saturn and Jupiter formed a “double planet” separated by just 0.1 degrees, and the Ursids meteor shower, which peaked at about 15 meteors per hour, each occurred on Dec. 21.

That’s aside from other astronomical events that have happened this year, including the first full moon in October, the harvest moon, and the Orionid meteor shower that also occurred in October.