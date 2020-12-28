X

Here’s when you can watch the final full moon of the year

What is the cold moon?. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the December full moon's name is "a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us.". It's also been called the Long Night Moon, a Mohican name, as it rose during what are considered the year's longest nights around the December winter solstice. . Ancient pagans called the December full moon the “Moon Before Yule,” in honor of the Yuletide festival marking the return of the sun heralded by the winter solstice

Life | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After a season of the harvest moon and the blue moon, 2020 is set to close with a final night of a celestial happening.

The 13th full moon of the year is set to take place on one of the last nights of 2020, NJ.com reported.

Explore3 can’t-miss stargazing events happening this month

Deemed the “cold moon,” the celestial body will be in total view and reach its greatest brightness at 10:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, according to NASA’s calculations.

Prevention reported that no matter what time zone you’re in, you ought to have a clear view of the full moon since it’ll have a high trajectory in the sky.

With that in mind, it’ll be easy to spot the full moon. Find a place with as little artificial light as possible and look upward. You may be able to see the moon before dusk, too, since it will rise before sunset.

ExploreHarvest Moon 2020: When and where to see October’s first full moon

Tuesday night’s event, which according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac is named the “cold moon” based on a Mohawk name that speaks to the freezing conditions of this time of year, is the latest in a string of celestial events that have occurred this month alone.

Previously, the “Christmas Star,” which illuminated in the night sky as Saturn and Jupiter formed a “double planet” separated by just 0.1 degrees, and the Ursids meteor shower, which peaked at about 15 meteors per hour, each occurred on Dec. 21.

That’s aside from other astronomical events that have happened this year, including the first full moon in October, the harvest moon, and the Orionid meteor shower that also occurred in October.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.