Harvest Moon 2020: When and where to see October’s first full moon

The exact time of the full Harvest Moon is Oct. 1 at 21:05 Universal Time. In the East, that translates to Oct. 1 at 5:05 p.m.

If you’re wondering why the Harvest Moon looks orange, it’s because “when you look toward the horizon you’re looking through a greater thickness of Earth’s atmosphere than when you gaze up and overhead,” EarthSky.com wrote.

This year you might see more than just an orange orb, though.

"The Harvest Moon will be near a fiery red object in our night sky. People around the world will be looking at the moon and wondering: ‘What star is that?!’ " EarthSky wrote. “It’s not a star. It’s the red planet Mars.”

October isn’t stopping at just one full moon, however. On the last day of the month we’ll get a Blue Moon.

“In recent years, people have been using the name Blue Moon for the second of two full moons in a single calendar month,” NASA posted. “An older definition of Blue Moon is that it’s the third of four full moons in a single season.”

