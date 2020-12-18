WILD GEORGIA: Several big celestial events coming on Monday

The Ursids, so named because they seem to emanate from the Ursa Minor constellation, appear each year in late December around the winter solstice. Though not as flashy as other annual meteor showers, they nevertheless can provide a delightful pre-Christmas experience for sky watchers.

Then, also at dark, comes the most talked-about sky event of the year — the great conjunction, or near alignment, of Jupiter and Saturn in the southwestern sky. It will be the closest visible encounter between the two giants since 1226 A.D.

They will appear to be just a tenth of a degree apart — or about the thickness of a dime held at arm’s length, according to NASA. The conjunction is a result of the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn coming into line as viewed from Earth, although the two planets still will be some 400 million miles apart.

Some folks are calling the conjunction a Christmas Star since it will appear near the holiday.

Tellus Science Museum astronomer David Dundee said light from a first quarter moon on Monday should not interfere with observations of the sky events. Elsewhere, Venus is low in the east and rises just before dawn. Mars is high in the east at dusk.