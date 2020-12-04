‘Christmas star’ will form when Jupiter, Saturn align for first time in 800 years

Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together in Earth’s night sky for the first time since the Middle Ages, according to researchers at Rice University. Alignments between the two planets are rare, occurring about every 20 years. However, this particular order, which could happen between Dec. 16 and 25, was last witnessed more than 800 years ago, according to Rice University astronomer Patrick Hartigan.

Explore NASA names 3 companies to build lunar landers for 2024 moon return

“You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky.”