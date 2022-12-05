Here’s what’s new to streaming this month

Dec. 2

Darby and the Dead

American Carnage

Gone in the Night

Dec. 3

Huda’s Salon

Dec. 5

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

Dec. 7

Connect: Complete Season 1

Dec. 8

The Night House

Proximity

Dec. 9

It’s A Wonderful Binge

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Fate of a Sport

My Favorite Girlfriend

White Elephant

Dec. 10

Offseason

Dec. 11

Retrograde

Rogue

Dec. 12

Batman Begins

Blackfish

Dunkirk

Inception

Insomnia

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Dec. 13

FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1

Dec. 14

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series

Explore Upcoming Netflix series can be watched in any order

Dec. 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3

Freddie Mercury: Special

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3

Guns N’ Roses: Special

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

Third Reich: The Fall: Special

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1

360

Life Partners

Dec. 16

Collide

I Love My Dad

Dec. 18

The Legend of Molly Johnson

Dec. 19

Paranoia

The Torch

Three Minutes: A Lengthening

Dec. 20

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7

Dec. 21

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

Dec. 23

Mack + Rita

Sharp Stick

Dec. 24

Breaking News: ABC

Tracks Santa: Livestream

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special PremiereThe Hummingbird Project

Dec. 25

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream

Mfkz

Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blade Runner 2049

Last Looks

Dec. 27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

Dec. 30

Delia’s Gone

Into the Deep

The Last Journey of Paul W.R.

Dec. 31

Enough Said

Runner Runner

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream

Prime

Prime streamers are loving the latest murder mystery series “Three Pines” and the drama “Riches.” Here’s what’s coming this month to Prime Video.

December 1

NYPD Blue

2 Days in New York

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Capote

Case 39

Cloverfield

Dead Again

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Eat Pray Love

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Escape From L.A.

Head of State

Heist

Hotel Transylvania

I Wish

Igby Goes Down

Kingpin

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Letters to Juliet

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space

Never Back Down

Nine Lives

Ordinary People

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push

Saturday Night Fever

Superbad

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Cave

The Day After Tomorrow

The DoorsThe Honeymooners

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Manchurian Candidate

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Proposal

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Quiet Man

The RingThe Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Vow

Thelma & Louise

Thief

To Catch a Thief

Tower HeistTrue Grit (1969)

Walking Tall

Young Sherlock Holmes

Zoolander

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition

December 2

Riches

Three Pines

Your Christmas or Mine?

December 3

A Unicorn for Christmas

December 5

Celeste and Jesse Forever

December 6

A Lot Like Christmas

December 8

The Bad Guy

La La Land

December 9

Hawa

Something From Tiffany’s

The Three Wise Men vs. Santa

December 10

The Shack

December 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

December 16

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, season five

About Fate

Nanny

Unexpectedly Expecting

December 20

When Hope Calls Christmas

December 21

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, season three

December 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

December 30

Chuck

Justice League Action

Teen Titans, seasons

The Mysteries of Laura

Trial & Error

Wildcat

Netflix

While “Wednesday” fans are in a frenzy over the series’ surprise ending, there are plenty of other shows to look forward to this month, including “Kaleidoscope,” a heist drama that can be watched in any order, and the much anticipated docuseries about Meghan Markel and Prince Harry.

December 1

Troll

December 2

Sr.

Hot Skull (Limited Series)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

December 6

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (Comedy Special)

December 7

Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)

Burning Patience

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1)

Smiley (Season 1)

December 8

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

December 9

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1)

December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1)

Tom Papa: What A Day! (Comedy Special)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

December 15

Sonic Prime (Season 1)

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16

Cook at all Costs (Season 1)

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series)

The Recruit (Season 1)

Dance Monsters (Season 1)

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

December 21

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

December 22

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

December 25

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

December 26

Treason (Limited Series)

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Comedy Special)

December 30

White Noise

Disney+

While there are plenty of family friendly series airing on Disney+ this month, the original documentary “If These Walls Could Sing,” featuring interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, may be the most anticipated premiere of the season.

December 2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes Of The Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (Holiday Special)

December 8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones (Special)

December 9

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas (Holiday Special)

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

December 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday (Holiday Special)

December 16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Special)

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

If These Walls Could Sing

Le Pupille (Short)

December 21

The Flagmakers

December 23

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

December 28

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Concert Special)

December 30