ajc logo
X

Here’s what’s new to streaming this month

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
There’s plenty to enjoy on your favorite streaming services this December

From holiday movies to binge-worthy docuseries and original shows, streaming services are upping the ante this month.

Netflix’s hit “Wednesday,” starring Jenna Ortega, drew 341 million viewer hours in its first week, a number that surpasses the record set by ”Stanger Things.” While this is a big win for the original show, it’s not the only binge-worthy hit streaming this month.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu, Prime, Netflix and Disney+.

Hulu

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” is currently the top streaming movie on Hulu. From a new dating show starring Taye Diggs to exciting original series like “Darby and the Dead” — a supernatural teen comedy — Hulu is the perfect place to sit back, grab a snack and binge this month.

Dec. 2

  • Darby and the Dead
  • American Carnage
  • Gone in the Night

Dec. 3

  • Huda’s Salon

Dec. 5

  • Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere
  • Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

Dec. 7

  • Connect: Complete Season 1

Dec. 8

  • The Night House
  • Proximity

Dec. 9

  • It’s A Wonderful Binge
  • The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4
  • CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
  • Fate of a Sport
  • My Favorite Girlfriend
  • White Elephant

Dec. 10

  • Offseason

Dec. 11

  • Retrograde
  • Rogue

Dec. 12

  • Batman Begins
  • Blackfish
  • Dunkirk
  • Inception
  • Insomnia
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Dark Knight Rises

Dec. 13

  • FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1

Dec. 14

  • Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series
ExploreUpcoming Netflix series can be watched in any order

Dec. 15

  • A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere
  • Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special
  • Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special
  • Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11
  • Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special
  • The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3
  • Freddie Mercury: Special
  • Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Guns N’ Roses: Special
  • The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1
  • I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
  • Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1
  • Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1
  • Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8
  • Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14
  • Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special
  • Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1
  • Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1
  • Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
  • The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
  • Third Reich: The Fall: Special
  • Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1
  • WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1
  • 360
  • Life Partners

Dec. 16

  • Collide
  • I Love My Dad

Dec. 18

  • The Legend of Molly Johnson

Dec. 19

  • Paranoia
  • The Torch
  • Three Minutes: A Lengthening

Dec. 20

  • Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7
  • Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7

Dec. 21

  • Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere
  • Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

Dec. 23

  • Mack + Rita
  • Sharp Stick

Dec. 24

  • Breaking News: ABC
  • Tracks Santa: Livestream
  • Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special PremiereThe Hummingbird Project

Dec. 25

  • The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream
  • Mfkz

Dec. 26

  • Letterkenny: Complete Season 11
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Last Looks

Dec. 27

  • The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

Dec. 30

  • Delia’s Gone
  • Into the Deep
  • The Last Journey of Paul W.R.

Dec. 31

  • Enough Said
  • Runner Runner
  • New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream

Prime

Prime streamers are loving the latest murder mystery series “Three Pines” and the drama “Riches.” Here’s what’s coming this month to Prime Video.

December 1

  • NYPD Blue
  • 2 Days in New York
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
  • Basic Instinct
  • Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
  • Capote
  • Case 39
  • Cloverfield
  • Dead Again
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Eight Men Out
  • Elizabethtown
  • Escape From L.A.
  • Head of State
  • Heist
  • Hotel Transylvania
  • I Wish
  • Igby Goes Down
  • Kingpin
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Letters to Juliet
  • Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
  • Muppets From Space
  • Never Back Down
  • Nine Lives
  • Ordinary People
  • Paper Moon
  • Paranormal Activity
  • Pet Sematary (1989)
  • Push
  • Saturday Night Fever
  • Superbad
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Cave
  • The Day After Tomorrow
  • The DoorsThe Honeymooners
ExploreHighly anticipated season 4 of Netflix hit ‘You’ is coming in 2023
  • The Man in the Iron Mask
  • The Manchurian Candidate
  • The Muppets Take Manhattan
  • The Proposal
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • The Quiet Man
  • The RingThe Smurfs
  • The Smurfs 2
  • The Vow
  • Thelma & Louise
  • Thief
  • To Catch a Thief
  • Tower HeistTrue Grit (1969)
  • Walking Tall
  • Young Sherlock Holmes
  • Zoolander
  • Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition

December 2

  • Riches
  • Three Pines
  • Your Christmas or Mine?

December 3

  • A Unicorn for Christmas

December 5

  • Celeste and Jesse Forever

December 6

  • A Lot Like Christmas

December 8

  • The Bad Guy
  • La La Land

December 9

  • Hawa
  • Something From Tiffany’s
  • The Three Wise Men vs. Santa

December 10

  • The Shack

December 13

  • Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

December 16

  • LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, season five
  • About Fate
  • Nanny
  • Unexpectedly Expecting

December 20

  • When Hope Calls Christmas

December 21

  • Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, season three

December 29

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

December 30

  • Chuck
  • Justice League Action
  • Teen Titans, seasons
  • The Mysteries of Laura
  • Trial & Error
  • Wildcat

Netflix

While “Wednesday” fans are in a frenzy over the series’ surprise ending, there are plenty of other shows to look forward to this month, including “Kaleidoscope,” a heist drama that can be watched in any order, and the much anticipated docuseries about Meghan Markel and Prince Harry.

December 1

  • Troll

December 2

  • Sr.
  • Hot Skull (Limited Series)
  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover

December 6

  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (Comedy Special)

December 7

  • Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)
  • Burning Patience
  • The Marriage App
  • The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1)
  • Smiley (Season 1)

December 8

  • In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

December 9

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1)

December 13

  • Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1)
  • Tom Papa: What A Day! (Comedy Special)
  • Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

December 15

  • Sonic Prime (Season 1)
  • Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16

  • Cook at all Costs (Season 1)
  • A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series)
  • The Recruit (Season 1)
  • Dance Monsters (Season 1)
  • BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

December 21

  • Emily in Paris (Season 3)

December 22

  • Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

December 23

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

December 25

  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

December 26

  • Treason (Limited Series)

December 27

  • Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Comedy Special)

December 30

  • White Noise

Disney+

While there are plenty of family friendly series airing on Disney+ this month, the original documentary “If These Walls Could Sing,” featuring interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, may be the most anticipated premiere of the season.

December 2

  • Akashinga: The Brave Ones
  • Heroes Of The Mediterranean
  • Patagonia Wings
  • The Territory
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
  • Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (Holiday Special)

December 8

  • Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones (Special)

December 9

  • Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
  • CMA Country Christmas (Holiday Special)
  • Ocean’s Breath
  • Shark vs. Tuna
  • Retrograde
  • Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?
  • Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

December 15

  • A Very Backstreet Holiday (Holiday Special)

December 16

  • Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Special)
  • Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
  • Mafia Confidential
  • Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
  • Where Oceans Collide
  • If These Walls Could Sing
  • Le Pupille (Short)

December 21

  • The Flagmakers

December 23

  • From the Ashes
  • Jaguar Beach Battle
  • Little Giant

December 28

  • Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Concert Special)

December 30

  • Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasure
  • Generation Youtube

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: https://fetchyournews.com/

Talk show host and Georgia House candidate accused of illegal voting21m ago

Credit: CUMULUS MEDAI

99X is back, replacing Rock 100.5
5h ago

Credit: Photographer: James Gathany

Sexually transmitted diseases surging in Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Bradley’s Buzz: Georgia-Ohio State is essentially the title game
2h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Bradley’s Buzz: Georgia-Ohio State is essentially the title game
2h ago

Credit: AP

As Brent Key holds news conference, transfer portal opens
5h ago
The Latest

Watch: Trailer released for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix series
24m ago
Where can I find it: worcestershire sauce,
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Cuba
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top