Here’s what’s new to streaming this month

From holiday movies to binge-worthy docuseries and original shows, streaming services are upping the ante this month.
Netflix’s hit “Wednesday,” starring Jenna Ortega, drew 341 million viewer hours in its first week, a number that surpasses the record set by ”Stanger Things.” While this is a big win for the original show, it’s not the only binge-worthy hit streaming this month.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu, Prime, Netflix and Disney+.
Hulu
“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” is currently the top streaming movie on Hulu. From a new dating show starring Taye Diggs to exciting original series like “Darby and the Dead” — a supernatural teen comedy — Hulu is the perfect place to sit back, grab a snack and binge this month.
Dec. 2
- Darby and the Dead
- American Carnage
- Gone in the Night
Dec. 3
- Huda’s Salon
Dec. 5
- Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes
Dec. 7
- Connect: Complete Season 1
Dec. 8
- The Night House
- Proximity
Dec. 9
- It’s A Wonderful Binge
- The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4
- CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
- Fate of a Sport
- My Favorite Girlfriend
- White Elephant
Dec. 10
- Offseason
Dec. 11
- Retrograde
- Rogue
Dec. 12
- Batman Begins
- Blackfish
- Dunkirk
- Inception
- Insomnia
- The Dark Knight
- The Dark Knight Rises
Dec. 13
- FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1
Dec. 14
- Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series
Dec. 15
- A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere
- Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special
- Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special
- Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11
- Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special
- The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2
- The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3
- Freddie Mercury: Special
- Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Guns N’ Roses: Special
- The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1
- I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
- Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1
- Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1
- Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8
- Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14
- Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2
- O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special
- Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1
- Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1
- Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
- The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
- Third Reich: The Fall: Special
- Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1
- WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1
- 360
- Life Partners
Dec. 16
- Collide
- I Love My Dad
Dec. 18
- The Legend of Molly Johnson
Dec. 19
- Paranoia
- The Torch
- Three Minutes: A Lengthening
Dec. 20
- Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7
- Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7
Dec. 21
- Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere
- Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)
Dec. 23
- Mack + Rita
- Sharp Stick
Dec. 24
- Breaking News: ABC
- Tracks Santa: Livestream
- Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special PremiereThe Hummingbird Project
Dec. 25
- The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream
- Mfkz
Dec. 26
- Letterkenny: Complete Season 11
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Blade Runner 2049
- Last Looks
Dec. 27
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)
Dec. 30
- Delia’s Gone
- Into the Deep
- The Last Journey of Paul W.R.
Dec. 31
- Enough Said
- Runner Runner
- New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream
Prime
Prime streamers are loving the latest murder mystery series “Three Pines” and the drama “Riches.” Here’s what’s coming this month to Prime Video.
December 1
- NYPD Blue
- 2 Days in New York
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
- Basic Instinct
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
- Capote
- Case 39
- Cloverfield
- Dead Again
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- Eat Pray Love
- Eight Men Out
- Elizabethtown
- Escape From L.A.
- Head of State
- Heist
- Hotel Transylvania
- I Wish
- Igby Goes Down
- Kingpin
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Letters to Juliet
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
- Muppets From Space
- Never Back Down
- Nine Lives
- Ordinary People
- Paper Moon
- Paranormal Activity
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Push
- Saturday Night Fever
- Superbad
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Cave
- The Day After Tomorrow
- The DoorsThe Honeymooners
- The Man in the Iron Mask
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Muppets Take Manhattan
- The Proposal
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Quiet Man
- The RingThe Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- The Vow
- Thelma & Louise
- Thief
- To Catch a Thief
- Tower HeistTrue Grit (1969)
- Walking Tall
- Young Sherlock Holmes
- Zoolander
- Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition
December 2
- Riches
- Three Pines
- Your Christmas or Mine?
December 3
- A Unicorn for Christmas
December 5
- Celeste and Jesse Forever
December 6
- A Lot Like Christmas
December 8
- The Bad Guy
- La La Land
December 9
- Hawa
- Something From Tiffany’s
- The Three Wise Men vs. Santa
December 10
- The Shack
December 13
- Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge
December 16
- LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, season five
- About Fate
- Nanny
- Unexpectedly Expecting
December 20
- When Hope Calls Christmas
December 21
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, season three
December 29
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
December 30
- Chuck
- Justice League Action
- Teen Titans, seasons
- The Mysteries of Laura
- Trial & Error
- Wildcat
Netflix
While “Wednesday” fans are in a frenzy over the series’ surprise ending, there are plenty of other shows to look forward to this month, including “Kaleidoscope,” a heist drama that can be watched in any order, and the much anticipated docuseries about Meghan Markel and Prince Harry.
December 1
- Troll
December 2
- Sr.
- Hot Skull (Limited Series)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
December 6
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (Comedy Special)
December 7
- Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)
- Burning Patience
- The Marriage App
- The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1)
- Smiley (Season 1)
December 8
- In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
December 9
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1)
December 13
- Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1)
- Tom Papa: What A Day! (Comedy Special)
- Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)
December 15
- Sonic Prime (Season 1)
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
December 16
- Cook at all Costs (Season 1)
- A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series)
- The Recruit (Season 1)
- Dance Monsters (Season 1)
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
December 21
- Emily in Paris (Season 3)
December 22
- Alice in Borderland (Season 2)
December 23
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
December 25
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
December 26
- Treason (Limited Series)
December 27
- Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Comedy Special)
December 30
- White Noise
Disney+
While there are plenty of family friendly series airing on Disney+ this month, the original documentary “If These Walls Could Sing,” featuring interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, may be the most anticipated premiere of the season.
December 2
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
- Heroes Of The Mediterranean
- Patagonia Wings
- The Territory
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (Holiday Special)
December 8
- Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones (Special)
December 9
- Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
- CMA Country Christmas (Holiday Special)
- Ocean’s Breath
- Shark vs. Tuna
- Retrograde
- Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?
- Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
December 15
- A Very Backstreet Holiday (Holiday Special)
December 16
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (Special)
- Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
- Mafia Confidential
- Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
- Where Oceans Collide
- If These Walls Could Sing
- Le Pupille (Short)
December 21
- The Flagmakers
December 23
- From the Ashes
- Jaguar Beach Battle
- Little Giant
December 28
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Concert Special)
December 30
- Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasure
- Generation Youtube
