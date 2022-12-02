Upcoming Netflix series can be watched in any order

Netflix is doing something unusual with its upcoming drama, “Kaleidoscope.” The eight episodes of the series — an action-packed heist drama — can be watched in any order.
When you start the show, Netflix will prompt a random episode; from there, it’s up to you to decide which episode to watch next. Since the show is shot in a non-linear form, it provides each viewer a different experience, shifting your interpretation of action.
“Every episode had multiple connections to every other episode,” said the show’s creator, showrunner and executive producer, Eric Garcia.
Shot in Brooklyn, the series is about a master thief and his crew attempting an elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars. The series is based on a true event from 2012, when Hurricane Sandy flooded an underground vault. The items in the vault were — worth $70 billion —mysteriously went missing.
“We as human beings have the tendency to assume,” said Garcia in the teaser.
The series will star “Breaking Bad’s” Giancarlo Esposito, Tati Gabrielle, Jai Courtney and Rosaline Elbay. “Kaleidoscope” premieres on Netflix January 1, 2023.
