Here’s what Georgians reach for when they’re craving comfort food

Nationally, grilled cheese came out on top, with six states searching for the crunchy, warm and gooey meal the most.

Different comfort foods came out on top in each state based on whether it was the main dish, side dish, or dessert. Georgia’s top picks certainly show Southern comfort is the way to go.

Peach State residents prefer to eat fried chicken for their comfort food main dish. Meanwhile, the go-to side dish is a meal eaten for breakfast or lunch paired with a good piece of fish or shrimp: cheese grits.

When it came to dessert, however, Georgians had a lot in common with its neighboring states of Alabama and South Carolina, along with Mississippi — pound cake took the lead.

“Altogether, our biggest takeaway was that there is an incredible variety of Americans’ favorite comfort foods. Luckily, comfort foods are only improved when we add our own personal touches and enjoy them in our own happy places,” e-conlight concluded.