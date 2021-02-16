3 Georgia spots land on new list of Black-owned restaurants to support

Black-owned businesses, like many companies in Georgia and across the nation, have always been worthy of support, but the spotlight is usually placed on them during Black History Month.
Eat This, Not That has done just that with a recently published list of Black-owned eateries you can visit around the U.S.
Amid the unrest that erupted around the country last year, many have sought out ways to support Black businesses. As Yelp told Eat This, Not That, searches for Black-owned businesses increased from 2019 to 2020 by 2,400%.
“A lot of Black restaurants are frequented by Black people,” chef Sim Walker, owner of Ms. Icey’s Kitchen in Decatur told Food & Wine last year. “With this new interest in supporting Black businesses, we’re seeing more Caucasian and other non-Black people wanting to join the party. I hope that does not change, because we support all other races. That would be a tremendous impact and gain to these businesses.”
Eat This, Not That compiled their list by choosing businesses that self-identified with Yelp’s Black-owned attribute. It also included eateries that have been in business collections that have “Black-owned” or “Black owner” in their names.
In Georiga, three spots made the list.
Southern Kitchen & Grill - Atlanta
If you’re looking for a good plate of soul food, Southern Kitchen & Grill will fit the bill. The family-owned spot is open for optional curbside service and according to their Yelp page, outdoor seating and delivery is offered. Visitors praise the customer service and although some have remarked about the prices, the portions are huge so you won’t leave hungry. Popular dishes include the two-piece fried catfish fillets, the sliced brisket meal and the Thanksgiving-inspied turkey wing and dressing.
Kupcakerie - East Point
Described as “a magical place with delicious cupcakes” on its website, East Point’s Kupcakerie offers a variety of cupcakes with a daily rotating menu. Optons include red velvet, lemonade and a vanilla cupcake topped with caramel cream cheese frosting and sea salt called Don’t Be Salty. The spot emerged as an online store in 2014 before opening a storefront in downtown East Point two years later.
Sweet Brown Suga - Grayson
Georgia’s final restaurant on the Eat This, Not That list is another spot that offers not only sweets, but sandwiches and salads: Sweet Brown Suga. The Grayson cafe’s menu includes drinks such as a homemade lemonade and sandwiches including an albacore tuna melt. There’s also the ultimate veggie sandwich, which is stuffed with avocado, tomato, cucumber, cheese and green and red onion. You don’t have to settle for standard sides, either. You can swap chips for a pasta salad, potato salad or deviled eggs. Don’t miss out on the many sweets they offer, either, including cakes, brownies, puddings and parfaits.