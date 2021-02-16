3 Georgia spots land on new list of Black-owned restaurants to support

In Georiga, three spots made the list.

Southern Kitchen & Grill - Atlanta

If you’re looking for a good plate of soul food, Southern Kitchen & Grill will fit the bill. The family-owned spot is open for optional curbside service and according to their Yelp page, outdoor seating and delivery is offered. Visitors praise the customer service and although some have remarked about the prices, the portions are huge so you won’t leave hungry. Popular dishes include the two-piece fried catfish fillets, the sliced brisket meal and the Thanksgiving-inspied turkey wing and dressing.

Kupcakerie - East Point

Described as “a magical place with delicious cupcakes” on its website, East Point’s Kupcakerie offers a variety of cupcakes with a daily rotating menu. Optons include red velvet, lemonade and a vanilla cupcake topped with caramel cream cheese frosting and sea salt called Don’t Be Salty. The spot emerged as an online store in 2014 before opening a storefront in downtown East Point two years later.

Sweet Brown Suga - Grayson

Georgia’s final restaurant on the Eat This, Not That list is another spot that offers not only sweets, but sandwiches and salads: Sweet Brown Suga. The Grayson cafe’s menu includes drinks such as a homemade lemonade and sandwiches including an albacore tuna melt. There’s also the ultimate veggie sandwich, which is stuffed with avocado, tomato, cucumber, cheese and green and red onion. You don’t have to settle for standard sides, either. You can swap chips for a pasta salad, potato salad or deviled eggs. Don’t miss out on the many sweets they offer, either, including cakes, brownies, puddings and parfaits.