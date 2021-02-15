This is Georgia’s best restaurant dishing up American classics

“Come lunchtime, queues typically wind out the door of this Savannah soul food spot, run by the same family since 1943,” LoveFood.com wrote. “The food comes in belly-busting helpings: choose from warming Southern classics like fried chicken, meatloaf, candied yams, black-eyed peas and mac ‘n’ cheese.”

While you’ll have to pack your patience to dine on the menu, which changes daily, according to several Yelp reviews, you won’t be disappointed.

“Everything was WORTH THE WAIT!!! Delicious, authentic to die for food!! So generous with sides and gave us extra portions and sides. We even were able to meet Mrs. Wilke herself! Highly recommend this food joint and be sure to get the banana pudding as well,” one reviewer said.

Another said that the hour wait for pickup was “truly worth it.”

“Truly one of the best fried chickens I’ve ever enjoyed,” Maria L. wrote. “Their creamed corn is fantastic and OMG do not leave Savannah without trying their banana pudding . My husband also enjoyed their pound cake slices. What a great lunch!”

With lunch at $25 per person, you’ll more than get your money’s worth at 107 West Jones St. — just don’t rely on your credit card to pay. The eatery takes either cash, which is accessible via ATM, or you can pay via Venmo.