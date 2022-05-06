Here’s how to create the perfect work-life balance

Take your breaks

More than a quarter of workers don’t take any breaks except for lunch. According to a survey, 55% are afraid to take a break and feel as if they cannot leave their desk. In a separate study, of those who work from home, about 91% admit to not taking a break — not even for lunch.

You deserve — and are often guaranteed — a certain amount of break time, including a full lunch break. Break times vary from company to company, so check out your handbook and take advantage of the time that is yours. I few minutes of walking outside can do wonders for your mood and productivity.

Block your work schedule

The chances of a meeting sneaking on your schedule during lunch hours are very high. Blocking your work schedule so others know when you’re taking lunch, and when you’re available for meetings can help create healthy work boundaries.

Utilize the away message option

If you have a hard time signing off from work, use your away message option. In email settings, you can set up a reoccurring away message for certain times each day. Just write a friendly and professional note giving people a heads up that you’ve received their email and that it will be answered the next business day during working hours.

Make a schedule

Planning is fantastic, but they can be hard to execute if you don’t pencil them into your schedule. Find time to hang out with friends, go to the doctor, take time alone or even read a book. Making a schedule outside of work will help you get in the habit of prioritizing and putting yourself first.

Stop the guilt

Sometimes we take on a heavy workload so it’s easier for someone else — even if it’s harder for us. Guilt is what drives some in the workforce and can cause burnout and other issues. Setting work boundaries and creating a space for open dialogue can help ease the guilt and encourage a healthier working environment.