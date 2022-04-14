Here’s what you need to know about burnout and your brain

Feeling moody? Low energy? Losing confidence? There’s a chance that you’re suffering from burnout.
Burnout occurs when emotional, mental or physical exhaustion is prolonged and accompanied by a sense that one isn’t in control.
Burnout can make you more susceptible to illnesses like the cold and flu, and can lead to weight gain. But a new study suggests it can also have a physical impact on the brain.
“One of the most striking effects is thinning of the gray matter of an area of the brain called the prefrontal cortex,” Amy Arnsten, a professor of Neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine, told CNN.
The prefrontal cortex is responsible for our cognitive behavior, personality expression, decision making and how we act in social settings. When this area is weakened, it can impact our memories, attention span and our ability to learn new things.
As burnout places stress on the prefrontal cortex it also enlarges the amygdala — the almond shaped mass of gray matter in each cerebral hemisphere responsible for experiencing emotions.
There are ways to fight burnout and even reverse its impact in the brain. A 2018 study in the journal Cerebral Cortex showed that people in cognitive behavioral therapy were able to reduce the size of the amygdala and return the prefrontal cortex to its natural state.
Burnout can also make you more susceptible to illnesses like the cold and flu, and can lead to weight gain.
If you’re experiencing more “bad days” than normal, are always exhausted, or you loose interest in tasks and activities you once loved, you might be on the path towards burnout.
According to HelpGuide, you should watch for the following signs:
Physical burnout
- Feeling tired and drained most of the time
- Lower immunity and frequent illness
- Frequent headaches or muscle pain
- Chang in appetite or sleep
Emotional burnout
- Feeling like your a failure
- Feeling helpless and trapped
- A sense of detachment, feeling isolated from the world around you
- No motivation
- Increasingly cynical outlook on situations
- No satisfaction or sense of accomplishment
Behavioral burnout
- Ignoring responsibilities
- Isolating yourself
- Procrastination
- Using coping mechanisms like food, drugs or alcohol
- Lashing out on others
Burnout can come from many things in life — work, relationships, financial concerns — but you can deal with burnout by recognizing when it happens, seeking support, managing stress and building resilience by taking care of your physical and emotional needs.
About the Author