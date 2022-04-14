Here’s what you need to know about burnout and your brain

Explore These 3 exercises can help improve brain health

As burnout places stress on the prefrontal cortex it also enlarges the amygdala — the almond shaped mass of gray matter in each cerebral hemisphere responsible for experiencing emotions.

There are ways to fight burnout and even reverse its impact in the brain. A 2018 study in the journal Cerebral Cortex showed that people in cognitive behavioral therapy were able to reduce the size of the amygdala and return the prefrontal cortex to its natural state.

Burnout can also make you more susceptible to illnesses like the cold and flu, and can lead to weight gain.

If you’re experiencing more “bad days” than normal, are always exhausted, or you loose interest in tasks and activities you once loved, you might be on the path towards burnout.

According to HelpGuide, you should watch for the following signs:

Physical burnout

Feeling tired and drained most of the time

Lower immunity and frequent illness

Frequent headaches or muscle pain

Chang in appetite or sleep

Emotional burnout

Feeling like your a failure

Feeling helpless and trapped

A sense of detachment, feeling isolated from the world around you

No motivation

Increasingly cynical outlook on situations

No satisfaction or sense of accomplishment

Behavioral burnout

Ignoring responsibilities

Isolating yourself

Procrastination

Using coping mechanisms like food, drugs or alcohol

Lashing out on others

Burnout can come from many things in life — work, relationships, financial concerns — but you can deal with burnout by recognizing when it happens, seeking support, managing stress and building resilience by taking care of your physical and emotional needs.