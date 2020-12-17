Here is the worst time to drive in Atlanta for Christmas 2020

Concerns surrounding the continuing coronavirus pandemic has led to people choosing not to travel at a time that usually has a high demand for vacations. AAA reported that Georgians’ year-end traveling by air, automobile and bus or train has dwindled. There has been a 58.8% drop in flying, a 22.9% drop in driving and an 86.1% drop in traveling by bus, train or taking cruises.

“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That will not be the case this year,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group said in a statement. “Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”