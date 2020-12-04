Don’t cancel the holidays: 5 virtual activities you can do this year

We’ve made it past Thanksgiving in the coronavirus era, but other holidays are swiftly approaching and many people are still refraining from any in-person gatherings.
Traditional holiday parties may not be a safe option this year, so many people have decided to gather virtually instead. But don’t be fooled by the physical separation, as lots of fun can still be had with online activities.
There are several things you can do at home to celebrate the holidays with friends from afar.
Listed below are a few activities that are perfect for a virtual festive gathering.
Virtual gingerbread wars
A popular offering from teambuilding.com, this 90-minute event will involve games such as holiday trivia and gingerbread self-portraits. Best of all, they’ll send each participant a gingerbread kit ahead of the event.
Ugly sweater contest
A hallmark of in-person holiday get-togethers, this popular party event doesn’t have to disappear because everyone is online this year. Decorate the sweaters together or play games online wearing prepurchased ugly sweaters — the choice is yours.
Put together a holiday playlist
Gather a mix of the best holiday-themed songs and compile a playlist on your favorite music streaming service. Add to the fun by making it a karaoke night by following tips from Wired.
Holiday gift wrapping
Check multiple things off your to-do list by hosting a virtual holiday gift-wrapping party. Each participant can choose exactly the kind of gift wrapping they like, and the culinary website Cozymeal suggests a way to put a festive, fun twist on it. Set a timer and race to see who can wrap gifts the fastest.
Festive scavenger hunt
You don’t have to be in the same area to have a holiday-themed scavenger hunt. The blog Simple Simon and Company has outlined rules for hosting a virtual scavenger hunt filled with Christmas-themed items, which can be interchanged for things fit for Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, depending on your virtual party crowd.