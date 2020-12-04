Don’t cancel the holidays: 5 virtual activities you can do this year

A popular offering from teambuilding.com, this 90-minute event will involve games such as holiday trivia and gingerbread self-portraits. Best of all, they’ll send each participant a gingerbread kit ahead of the event.

Ugly sweater contest

A hallmark of in-person holiday get-togethers, this popular party event doesn’t have to disappear because everyone is online this year. Decorate the sweaters together or play games online wearing prepurchased ugly sweaters — the choice is yours.

Put together a holiday playlist

Gather a mix of the best holiday-themed songs and compile a playlist on your favorite music streaming service. Add to the fun by making it a karaoke night by following tips from Wired.

Holiday gift wrapping

Check multiple things off your to-do list by hosting a virtual holiday gift-wrapping party. Each participant can choose exactly the kind of gift wrapping they like, and the culinary website Cozymeal suggests a way to put a festive, fun twist on it. Set a timer and race to see who can wrap gifts the fastest.

Festive scavenger hunt

You don’t have to be in the same area to have a holiday-themed scavenger hunt. The blog Simple Simon and Company has outlined rules for hosting a virtual scavenger hunt filled with Christmas-themed items, which can be interchanged for things fit for Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, depending on your virtual party crowd.