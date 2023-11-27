Study: Cutting out a teaspoon of salt per day can lower blood pressure

Cutting back on sodium intake can be challenging, especially during the holiday season, when so many activities are centered on food. But according to a new study, cutting back moderately on sodium can lead to much lower blood pressure.

According to a study released in JAMA, almost everyone — including those already on blood-pressure-reducing drugs — can lower blood pressure by cutting out a teaspoon of salt daily.

“We found that 70-75 percent of all people, regardless of whether they are already on blood pressure medications or not, are likely to see a reduction in their blood pressure if they lower the sodium in their diet,” said co-principal investigator Norrina Allen, PhD, the Quentin D. Young Professor of Health Policy in the Department of Preventive Medicine in a press release.