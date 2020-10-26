Halcyon’s Halloween events raise over $12,600 for local nonprofits

The first Ladies Night Out, which saw attendees to exclusive specials at shops and restaurants, supported The Place’s community programming, including their Holiday House. It raised over $4,200.

Additionally, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Halcyon held several initiatives for the nonprofit, including a food drive.

“The continued generosity from the Halcyon community is huge and much more than we expected,” said Joni Smith, president and CEO at The Place of Forsyth. “We can’t wait to open The Cottage as an extension of the purposeful work The Place has been doing in the Forsyth County since 1975, and we could not do what we do without the help from our neighbors at Halcyon.

"While this year has brought many challenges, the ways we overcome these together are what will make a tangible, lasting impact for years to come,” she added.

Halcyon will have a final Halloween-themed event on Saturday, Oct. 31. Boos-n-Brews Beer Mile, hosted by Cherry Street Brewpub, will have four waves of runners beginning at 8 a.m. Those who wish to attend can obtain more details and register here.