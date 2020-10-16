Alpharetta’s Brooke Street Park Yoga continues Saturdays throughout the month

This week’s Saturday class is canceled, but there are other chances to attend this month before the weather gets too chilly to practice yoga outside.

Alpharetta City Hall isn’t the only place that Lift Yoga, which has locations in Alpharetta and Dunwoody, is holding outdoor classes. At the end of September, the studio hosted an outdoor, socially distanced open house and practice at the new Dunwoody spot. Lift Yoga has also been presenting courses at Newtown Park in Johns Creek.

“There’s this really amazing thing that can simultaneously cause your heart rate to decrease, anxiety to settle, and perspective to shift. What is this really amazing thing?! It’s called breathing,” read an Instagram caption of a recent class at Newtown Park Pavillion. “Bonus: it’s also nice to do with friends. Come try it out with us this weekend, y’all!”

Brooke Street Park Yoga

9 a.m., Saturdays, Oct. 24-31

Brook Street Park, behind Alpharetta City Hall

2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA