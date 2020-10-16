Alpharetta’s Brooke Street Park Yoga continues Saturdays throughout the month

Needing to prepare to look your best for a socially distanced Halloween bash? Perhaps you can take part in Brooke Street Park Yoga on the weekends leading up to the holiday.
Through Oct. 31, Lift Yoga and city of Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services will host an outdoor yoga session every Saturday morning behind Alpharetta City Hall.
Attendees should arrive bright and early for the 9 a.m. class, which is free and takes place with plenty of room and COVID-19 protocols in place.
Participants, who are asked to bring their own mats and water, are not allowed to congregate. Organizers also ask that people remain on their own mats and stay 6 feet away from others. It’s recommended that attendees wear masks, which can be removed once they’re on their mat. Even though the mats won’t be provided, hand sanitizer will be available when people sign in.
“These classes are for all levels, FREE, FUN and brought to you by the City of Alpharetta and your favorite Lift Yoga teachers! So, grab your mat, a bottle of water, a friend — and head to downtown Alpharetta for some yoga under the blue sky!” the event description reads.
This week’s Saturday class is canceled, but there are other chances to attend this month before the weather gets too chilly to practice yoga outside.
Alpharetta City Hall isn’t the only place that Lift Yoga, which has locations in Alpharetta and Dunwoody, is holding outdoor classes. At the end of September, the studio hosted an outdoor, socially distanced open house and practice at the new Dunwoody spot. Lift Yoga has also been presenting courses at Newtown Park in Johns Creek.
“There’s this really amazing thing that can simultaneously cause your heart rate to decrease, anxiety to settle, and perspective to shift. What is this really amazing thing?! It’s called breathing,” read an Instagram caption of a recent class at Newtown Park Pavillion. “Bonus: it’s also nice to do with friends. Come try it out with us this weekend, y’all!”
9 a.m., Saturdays, Oct. 24-31
Brook Street Park, behind Alpharetta City Hall
2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA