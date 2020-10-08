Travel to the roaring ’20s with new Alpharetta entertainment space

Hoping to get a taste of the 1920s in the 2020s? A new entertainment experience is coming to the speakeasy level of The Hamilton Hotel, which is still under construction.
A press release obtained by What Now Atlanta reveals the plans for the construction of the Roaring Social venue from LakePoint Sports Community founder Neal Freeman. The release states the space “addresses a resurgence and interest in the sights and sounds of the 1920s speakeasy.”
“We are creating a memorable one-of-a-kind experience starting at the street level on Milton Avenue,” Freeman said of the Alpharetta entertainment concept opening in 2021.
Themed after the sights of the ’20s of the 20th century, the venue will feature “dramatic interior finishes” like those from the era. Daily programming will focus on a mix of curated and live music. Guests can slip on their bowling shoes and use eight lanes for a “boutique" take on traditional bowling. This version features shorter lanes and smaller bowling balls rather than the standard variety. Food options include bar bites served alongside specialty cocktails.
Additionally, Roaring Social owners and the City of Alpharetta have commissioned a “Dancing in Alpharetta, circa 1920,” sculpture. The considerable figure shows a couple dancing in the street donning 1920s clothing.
“Downtown visitors will see the life-sized bronze sculpture and hear enticing music before discovering the secret entrance into Alpharetta’s first 1920s venue for live entertainment,” Freeman said.
Visitors will be able to see the art at the street level entrance to The Hamilton Hotel, which is a shared development between Mayfair Street Partners, LLC, and Hotel Equities.
“Hotel Equities and the rest of our investors were actively seeking a creative and complimentary use of the speakeasy level of the building,” said Jason Joseph, managing director, and partner of Mayfair Street Partners in the press release according to What Now Atlanta. "We believe this music-oriented entertainment concept will bring yet another ‘true destination’ to downtown Alpharetta. We could not be more excited about Neal’s commitment to bring fun to Alpharetta through a variety of creatively powerful entertainment concepts.”
The Hamilton Hotel is part of Alpharetta’s expanding historic district, according to Curbed. In January, the website obtained a press release that stated the luxurious hotel is meant to bring an “authentic speakeasy bar and social club.” It’s located at the site of the North Fulton city’s historic Cotton House Hotel.