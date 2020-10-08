Travel to the roaring ’20s with new Alpharetta entertainment space

“Downtown visitors will see the life-sized bronze sculpture and hear enticing music before discovering the secret entrance into Alpharetta’s first 1920s venue for live entertainment,” Freeman said.

Visitors will be able to see the art at the street level entrance to The Hamilton Hotel, which is a shared development between Mayfair Street Partners, LLC, and Hotel Equities.

“Hotel Equities and the rest of our investors were actively seeking a creative and complimentary use of the speakeasy level of the building,” said Jason Joseph, managing director, and partner of Mayfair Street Partners in the press release according to What Now Atlanta. "We believe this music-oriented entertainment concept will bring yet another ‘true destination’ to downtown Alpharetta. We could not be more excited about Neal’s commitment to bring fun to Alpharetta through a variety of creatively powerful entertainment concepts.”

The Hamilton Hotel is part of Alpharetta’s expanding historic district, according to Curbed. In January, the website obtained a press release that stated the luxurious hotel is meant to bring an “authentic speakeasy bar and social club.” It’s located at the site of the North Fulton city’s historic Cotton House Hotel.