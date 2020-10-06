Party with your girls for a cause in Alpharetta

Witches Night Out promises to be full of all treats and no tricks when it kicks off Thursday, Oct. 15. The bash, which according to the Facebook event page is hosted by Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern and A & G Productions among others, will benefit The Place of Forsyth Home Project.

“The Place is opening a home in Cumming that will provide housing for homeless female youth in Forsyth County who are aging out of foster care,” reads the event description. “Our goal is to raise $5,000 for this project through ticket sales and donations. Please consider making an additional donation to The Place to help us reach this goal. Anyone who donates an extra $10 or more will be entered to win an incredible Halcyon basket valued at over $250 full of gifts and gift cards from Halcyon merchants!”