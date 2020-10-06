Party with your girls for a cause in Alpharetta

As Halloween nears, an event will kick off at Alpharetta’s Halcyon meant for girlfriends to have a celebratory night out — and it’ll be for charity.
Witches Night Out promises to be full of all treats and no tricks when it kicks off Thursday, Oct. 15. The bash, which according to the Facebook event page is hosted by Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern and A & G Productions among others, will benefit The Place of Forsyth Home Project.
“The Place is opening a home in Cumming that will provide housing for homeless female youth in Forsyth County who are aging out of foster care,” reads the event description. “Our goal is to raise $5,000 for this project through ticket sales and donations. Please consider making an additional donation to The Place to help us reach this goal. Anyone who donates an extra $10 or more will be entered to win an incredible Halcyon basket valued at over $250 full of gifts and gift cards from Halcyon merchants!”
The festive ladies night out event will include activities such as a scavenger hunt, a costume contest, DJ and a musical bingo called Singo. Halloween-themed cocktails will be offered at the mixed-use development and capacity will be limited for safety purposes.
Organizers vow to “have as many activities outside as possible.” Some activities will require pre-registration, too.
The safety of patrons has also been a priority at Halcyon throughout the coronavirus pandemic. A notice on the shopping mall’s website remarks on health and safety, saying in part, “We will continue taking extra precautions as recommended by government and health officials, and are monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation closely. Halcyon remains open and operating, so our businesses can continue serving the community.”
Halcyon has other Halloween events planned this month, including its first trick or treating event Halloween @Halcyon, a family event on Oct. 24. There’s also an event for the furry members of the brood, Howloween @ Halcyon on Oct. 25, where dogs can trick or treat featuring a costume parade.
Witches Night Out
Thursday, Oct. 15from 5 p.m . to 10 p.m.
Halcyon
6365 Halcyon Way
Alpharetta
$10 per person