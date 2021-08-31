ajc logo
Georgia's most spoiled dog breed is affectionate and playful

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Dogs are known as man’s best friend and there are some breeds that are especially loved.

24/7 Tempo analyzed data from pet shop Yappy.com to determine the most spoiled breed in each state, except for Hawaii and Alaska. More than 300 popular breeds and over 5,000 individual pet profiles were evaluated to do this. Data for Hawaii and Alaska were unavailable.

ExplorePlanning a stay-cation with your dog? Decatur is a top 5 destination

Nationwide, the Dobermann takes the title of the most spoiled dog. Three states ― Louisiana, West Virginia and Wisconsin — also spoil this breed the most.

But the breed that Georgians spoil most is a little smaller, yet fast.

“The whippet looks like a small greyhound and is almost as fast — it has been called ‘The Poor Man’s Racehorse.’ Despite its energy level, it does fine as an apartment pet, as long as it gets regular exercise. City dwellers will be pleased to know whippets don’t bark that often and require little maintenance,” 24/7 Wall St. said.

ExploreBest dog breeds for older people

The American Kennel Club notes whippets are calm, affectionate and playful. They don’t require much grooming beyond weekly brushing and an occasional bath. You’ll also have to trim their nails often.

If you get a puppy whippet, early training and socialization are key to making them well-adjusted and well-mannered.

“Young Whippets are smart, agile, and mischievous, and they can jump and climb, so confining them safely while not under supervision is a must,” the AKC said.

