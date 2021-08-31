Georgia’s most spoiled dog breed is affectionate and playful

24/7 Tempo analyzed data from pet shop Yappy.com to determine the most spoiled breed in each state, except for Hawaii and Alaska. More than 300 popular breeds and over 5,000 individual pet profiles were evaluated to do this. Data for Hawaii and Alaska were unavailable.

Nationwide, the Dobermann takes the title of the most spoiled dog. Three states ― Louisiana, West Virginia and Wisconsin — also spoil this breed the most.